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Home Business Weather improves, but flood crisis far from over in Odisha’s Keonjhar

Weather improves, but flood crisis far from over in Odisha’s Keonjhar

By
Leslie Atkins
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0
77

The impact of the recent rainfall continued to disrupt normal life in Odisha’s Keonjhar district even after its intensity reduced across the state on Wednesday.
Rivers and streams that overflowed following Tuesday’s heavy rain affected connectivity at several locations across the district.
NH-49 Submerged
Residents continued to grapple with the aftermath of the flooding even after transport resumed in some areas…

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