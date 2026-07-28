Apple releases iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6 with tons of security fixes

Today Apple has released iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6. Both of these come with a whopping 78 security fixes, so it’s definitely recommended that you install them as soon as possible. In case you haven’t already been notified about the update, you can go to Settings > General > Software Update to manually check for it. It should then be downloaded and installed.

Aside from the important security patches, the update also optimizes the Spotlight search index, getting it ready for iOS 27, which includes major changes to Spotlight and Siri, both of which depend on a new indexing system for the content on your device.

The reindexing process has been found to take a week or even more by people running the iOS 27 beta, so Apple is now starting some of the work ahead of the iOS 27 release in order to make the process smoother. iOS 26.6 also adds a new “Blocked Contacts Limit Reached” alert.

Via