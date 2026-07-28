25.4 C
London
Tuesday, July 28, 2026
Subscribe
Home Business Apple releases iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6 with tons of security fixes

Apple releases iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6 with tons of security fixes

By
Leslie Atkins
-
0
58

Today Apple has released iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6. Both of these come with a whopping 78 security fixes, so it’s definitely recommended that you install them as soon as possible. In case you haven’t already been notified about the update, you can go to Settings > General > Software Update to manually check for it. It should then be downloaded and installed.

Aside from the important security patches, the update also optimizes the Spotlight search index, getting it ready for iOS 27, which includes major changes to Spotlight and Siri, both of which depend on a new indexing system for the content on your device.

The reindexing process has been found to take a week or even more by people running the iOS 27 beta, so Apple is now starting some of the work ahead of the iOS 27 release in order to make the process smoother. iOS 26.6 also adds a new “Blocked Contacts Limit Reached” alert.

Via

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Huawei nova 16 SE tipped to debut soon with 8,500mAh battery

Business 0
A new rumor suggests Huawei could expand the nova...

vivo S2 officially teased with a ‘flagship inspired design’ and ‘power-packed performance’

Business 0
vivo unveiled the vivo S1 back in March 2019,...

vivo T5e is a budget phone with a 5,500mAh battery, 90Hz display

Business 0
vivo has expanded its T5 lineup in India with...

Popular

Huawei nova 16 SE tipped to debut soon with 8,500mAh battery

Business 0
A new rumor suggests Huawei could expand the nova...

vivo S2 officially teased with a ‘flagship inspired design’ and ‘power-packed performance’

Business 0
vivo unveiled the vivo S1 back in March 2019,...

vivo T5e is a budget phone with a 5,500mAh battery, 90Hz display

Business 0
vivo has expanded its T5 lineup in India with...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here