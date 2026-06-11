View Green Day Clown on and Inspire a Band in ‘Nimrods’ Movie Trailer

They might be the”Anal O.G. Dogs” or they might be the “Analog Dogs,”however in either case does not matter considering that these teenagers got the unlikely chance to open for Green Day on New Year’s Eve based upon a demonstration tape. That’s the essence of the trailer forNimrods: A Green Day Comedya road-trip motion picture in which not whatever goes efficiently. It opens Aug. 14. Filmmaker Lee Kirk, who composed and directed the photo, based the story on Green Day’s salad days when they explored in a van beforeDookiemade them world popular.

“It’s about the experience that Green Day had on the roadway in the early days of more of a DIY spirit,” Armstrong informedThe Hollywood Reporterlast September when the movie premiered with the titleNew Years Revat the Tribeca Film Festival. “We played anywhere and all over, and a great deal of programs would get closed down due to the fact that the police officers would come. There’s likewise the mud battle that occurred at Woodstock. Lee did an excellent task of including all of those components that we’ve had in the past.”

< iframe title ="NIMRODS - A Green Day Comedy | Official Trailer - In Theaters on August 14th" width ="1140" height ="641" data-lazy-type ="iframe" frameborder ="0" referrerpolicy ="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen enable ="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share;" nitro-og-src ="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5mtbOhpqroo?feature=oembed&autoplay=1" nitro-lazy-src ="data:text/html;base64,PGJvZHkgc3R5bGU9J3dpZHRoOjEwMCU7aGVpZ2h0OjEwMCU7bWFyZ2luOjA7cGFkZGluZzowO2JhY2tncm91bmQ6dXJsKGh0dHBzOi8vaW1nLnlvdXR1YmUuY29tL3ZpLzVtdGJPaHBxcm9vLzAuanBnKSBjZW50ZXIvMTAwJSBuby1yZXBlYXQ7YmFja2dyb3VuZC1zaXplOiBjb3ZlcjsnPjxzdHlsZT5ib2R5ey0tYnRuQmFja2dyb3VuZDpyZ2JhKDAsMCwwLC42NSk7fWJvZHk6aG92ZXJ7LS1idG5CYWNrZ3JvdW5kOnJnYmEoMCwwLDApO2N1cnNvcjpwb2ludGVyO31idXR0b24jcGxheUJ0bntkaXNwbGF5OmZsZXg7YWxpZ24taXRlbXM6Y2VudGVyO2p1c3RpZnktY29udGVudDpjZW50ZXI7Y2xlYXI6Ym90aDt3aWR0aDoxMDBweDtoZWlnaHQ6NzBweDtmb250LXNpemU6NDVweDtiYWNrZ3JvdW5kOnZhcigtLWJ0bkJhY2tncm91bmQpO3RleHQtYWxpZ246Y2VudGVyO2NvbG9yOiNmZmY7Ym9yZGVyLXJhZGl1czoxOHB4O3ZlcnRpY2FsLWFsaWduOm1pZGRsZTtwb3NpdGlvbjphYnNvbHV0ZTt0b3A6NTAlO2xlZnQ6NTAlO21hcmdpbi1sZWZ0Oi01MHB4O21hcmdpbi10b3A6LTM1cHg7Ym9yZGVyOm5vbmU7cGFkZGluZzowO2N1cnNvcjpwb2ludGVyO291dGxpbmU6bm9uZTt9YnV0dG9uI3BsYXlCdG46Zm9jdXN7b3V0bGluZToycHggc29saWQgIzAwN2JmZjtvdXRsaW5lLW9mZnNldDoycHg7fSNwbGF5QXJyb3d7d2lkdGg6MDtoZWlnaHQ6MDtib3JkZXItdG9wOjE1cHggc29saWQgdHJhbnNwYXJlbnQ7Ym9yZGVyLWJvdHRvbToxNXB4IHNvbGlkIHRyYW5zcGFyZW50O2JvcmRlci1sZWZ0OjI1cHggc29saWQgI2ZmZjt9PC9zdHlsZT48YnV0dG9uIGlkPSdwbGF5QnRuJz48ZGl2IGlkPSdwbGF5QXJyb3cnPjwvZGl2PjwvYnV0dG9uPjxzY3JpcHQ+ZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudEJ5SWQoJ3BsYXlCdG4nKS5hZGRFdmVudExpc3RlbmVyKCdjbGljaycsIGZ1bmN0aW9uKCl7d2luZG93LnBhcmVudC5wb3N0TWVzc2FnZSh7YWN0aW9uOiAncGxheUJ0bkNsaWNrZWQnfSwgJyonKTt9KTs8L3NjcmlwdD48L2JvZHk+">

The movie stars Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman, Ryan Foust, and Mckenna Grace, and, obviously, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool remain in it. Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, and Fred Armisen, to name a few, likewise emerge.

” I’ve constantly wished to do a Green Day movie,”Armstrong informedThe Hollywood Reporter” God, since the start, simply all my heroes have actually constantly done movies, whether it wasRock ‘n’ Roll High Schoolby the Ramones or [the Beatles’]A Hard Day’s Nightthe Who’sQuadropheniaI simply wished to do the exact same thing.” In 2025, Armstrong likewise stated he hoped a movie adjustment of Broadway musicalAmerican Idiotwould be possible.

From Wanderer United States.