Mysore Fashion Week Season 8 Presented by Timex is all set to Light Up Mysore with Fashion and Celebrity Showstoppers

Mysore, known as “City of Palaces” is all set to witness a runway of glamour and couture as the most popular Mysore Fashion Week (MFW) Season 8 is all set to take place from March 13th to 15th, 2026, at the serene Silent Shores Resort, Spa & Convention Centre. Mysore’s flagship event has always been known for its amalgamation of fresh talent and established designers.

Helmed by designer and fashion entrepreneur Jayanthi Ballal, Mysore Fashion Week has steadily grown into a marquee platform that connects designers, brands, models and fashion enthusiasts while spotlighting Mysore on India’s evolving fashion map.

This season will see Timex join as the Title Partner, alongside Blenders Pride (Powered By) and Silent Shores (Co-Powered By). The event also brings together an eclectic mix of lifestyle and creative collaborators including Instax (Moments Partner), Sonani Jewels (Jewellery Partner), Anjali Tater (Hair & Make-up Partner), Living Space Inc (Design Partner) and JD Institute of Fashion Technology & JD School of Design (Education Partner) among others.

Mr Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Timex Group India Limited shares, “We are thrilled to be the Title Partner for Mysore Fashion Week Season 8, a collaboration that perfectly aligns our heritage of craftsmanship with the world of contemporary fashion. We believe a watch is that essential final touch that completes one’s self-expression. By bringing our iconic trendsetting designs to this vibrant runway, we aim to show how Timex serves as the definitive piece for every fashion-forward wardrobe.”

Across three days, the runway will host collections from designers such as Rosy Ahluwalia, Riyaz Ganji, Rehan Shah, AynaaWorrld, Suresh Menon, Bhargavi Kunam, Kingshuk Bhadhuri& Pankaj Soni alongside showcases by emerging design talent.

Adding star power to the ramp will be celebrity showstoppers including Mannara Chopra, Ritu Shivpuri, Anupriya Goenka, Chaitra J Achar, Roshni Prakash, Suraj Gowda, and Aditi Pohankar with several more appearances to be announced.

The runway will also feature some of India’s noted supermodels including Iris Maity, Deepti Gujral, Anita Kumar, Rhea Sukheja, Parul Mishra, Khushboo Kankan, Pankhuri Gidwani, along with Male Super Model Vaibhav Maurya , Ubaid Shah, Faizan Khan among others, promising an elevated couture experience for the audience.

Beyond the runway, MFW Season 8 will feature Timex Model Hunt auditions of Mumbai and Bengaluru, designer panels, branded experience zones and high-profile networking gatherings, bringing together fashion, lifestyle and luxury under one glamorous umbrella.

“Mysore Fashion Week was envisioned as a platform that celebrates creativity while giving designers, models and young talent from across India a stage in a culturally rich city like Mysore,” said Jayanthi Ballal, Founder of Mysore Fashion Week. “The 8th season of Mysore Fashion Week will be an extremely colourful edition, characterised by a collection of styled clothing, celebrity moments and brand experience, in a reflection of the evolving spirit of Edifices of India. Curated and executed by Blanckanvas Media under the vision of Founder Parimal Mehhta.”

With its diverse collection of fashion collections, celebrity events and impressive brand experience, Season 8 will be a true fashion demonstration in Mysore.