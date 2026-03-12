Modis Navnirman Limited Receives Occupation Certificate for ‘Rashmi Celestia’ in Borivali West, Mumbai

Modis Navnirman Limited, a rapidly growing redevelopment focused real estate developer in Mumbai, today announced that it has received the Occupation Certificate (OC) for its premium mixed use development “Rashmi Celestia”, located in Borivali West, marking the successful completion of the project and enabling residents and occupants to begin possession.

Strategically located in one of Mumbai’s most well connected suburban micro markets, Rashmi Celestia has been designed as a modern mixed use development combining thoughtfully planned residences with commercial spaces. The project reflects the company’s commitment to delivering high quality urban developments that blend design efficiency, lifestyle convenience, and long term value.

Spread across approximately 1,30,000 square feet of development, the project features a modern tower with ground level commercial spaces, semi commercial floors, and residential apartments from the upper levels, along with lifestyle amenities and contemporary architectural design.

The development has been carefully planned to cater to evolving urban lifestyles with efficient layouts, modern infrastructure, and integrated amenities. Residents will benefit from improved living environments, enhanced safety features, and proximity to Borivali West’s established social infrastructure including schools, healthcare facilities, retail hubs, and transportation networks.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Mahek Modi, Whole-Time Director and Chief Financial Officer, Modis Navnirman Limited, said: “Receiving the Occupation Certificate for Rashmi Celestia is an important achievement for our team and reflects our commitment to delivering projects with quality construction and timely completion. Rashmi Celestia has been envisioned as a modern mixed use development that combines residential comfort with everyday convenience, offering a well-rounded lifestyle experience for residents in Borivali West.”

Mr. Dinesh C. Modi, Founder, Modis Navnirman Limited, added: “The successful completion of Rashmi Celestia further strengthens our presence in Mumbai’s western suburbs. Our focus continues to be on developing projects that enhance urban living standards while creating long term value for homeowners and stakeholders. We remain committed to delivering thoughtfully designed developments that align with the city’s evolving housing needs.”

With the completion of Rashmi Celestia, the company continues to expand its footprint across Mumbai’s western suburbs including Borivali, Kandivali, Malad, and Goregaon, where it has developed and delivered multiple residential and mixed use projects. The company currently has several ongoing and upcoming developments that reflect its long term vision of contributing to Mumbai’s redevelopment driven growth.