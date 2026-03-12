London Spirit appoints CricViz as Performance Analysis provider in multi-year agreement

CricViz, the world’s leading cricket data and analytics provider, has been appointed by London Spirit as its Performance Analysis provider. The multi-year agreement forms part of the new-look franchise and commences ahead of the 2026 Hundred season.

The agreement is a key part of the next phase of the London Spirit’s evolution and will provide London Spirit with access to CricViz’s world-leading data and analytics solutions across high-performance and data science. London Spirit will benefit from state-of-the-art data tools, including Centurion and Video Scorecard, to support its men’s and women’s teams as well as collaboration around its upcoming auction.

As part of the agreement, CricViz will provide a comprehensive suite of products and services, including:

● High Performance Analytics: Access to CricViz Performance Data, Insights and Analytical tools to support coaches and performance staff across both teams.

● Auction Support: Bespoke data science support aligned to key upcoming decision points, including squad planning and auction support.

Michael Kivido, Managing Director for CricViz, said, “London Spirit are building something exciting, and we’re delighted to be working with such a forward-looking franchise. Our focus is on providing clear, trusted insights that support better decision-making – whether that’s on the field, in preparation, or at key strategic moments ahead of the season. We’re looking forward to working closely with the High Performance team across both the men’s and women’s programmes.”

Mo Bobat, Director of Cricket for London Spirit, added, “It’s great to have CricViz as our data and analytics provider, the quality of their offering is genuinely elite. Having worked closely with them and their tools for many years, across both international and franchise set-ups, I’ve really come to trust them and their insights. As London Spirit embarks on this next exciting chapter in our story, I’m looking forward to having CricViz’s support with our player recruitment and team performance decision-making.”

This agreement adds to CricViz’s reputation for best-in-class performance analysis, which continues to be adopted by the world’s leading cricket organisations, teams and franchises to enhance on-field decision-making.