YouTube’s direct messaging function broadens to more nations, consisting of the United States

Last November, YouTube began explore a function that would enable users to have discussions with others within its mobile app, however it was just offered in Ireland and Poland. The function was presented in some European nations in March, and it’s now broadening to more international markets, consisting of the United States, the UK, Brazil, and Singapore. You can click on this link to examine the list of nations where it’s offered.

< img width ="750" height ="422" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/youtube-direct-messaging-feature-usa-rollout/inline/-750/gsmarena_001.jpg" alt ="YouTube's direct messaging feature expands to more countries, including the US">

In addition to in-app messaging, this function likewise lets YouTube users share videos(long-form, Shorts, and live streams). To utilize the in-app video sharing and messaging function, you need to be at least 18 years of ages, checked in to the YouTube channel, and have the current variation of the YouTube app set up on your gadget. It supports Android gadgets in addition to iPhone and iPad.

The messaging function likewise enables YouTube users to unsend a message by long-pressing on it and tapping “Unsend.” You can erase a discussion (just from your end) and obstruct a user. You can head in this manner to get more information about how YouTube’s in-app video sharing and messaging function works.

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