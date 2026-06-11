Honor Magic9 series tipped to support AI-powered stylus

Fresh information about Honor’s next-generation Magic9 series have actually appeared online. The lineup is anticipated to release later on this year, most likely around October, and is most likely to include 3 smart devices.

According to a tipster, the upcoming Honor Magic9 series will support a main stylus device. The stylus is stated to integrate AI-powered functions focused on boosting efficiency.

< img width ="1200" height ="804" alt ="Honor Magic8 Pro and the Magic-Pen stylus" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/honor-magic9-series-stylus-support-leak/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg">

Honor Magic8 Pro and the Magic-Pen stylus

The leakage even more declares that Honor has actually thoroughly enhanced the stylus experience for a variety of third-party performance apps.

If the leakage shows precise, the Magic9 series would mark the very first time Honor has actually brought stylus assistance to its conventional candybar-style Magic mobile phones. At present, Samsung and Motorola are amongst the couple of smart device makers that provide stylus performance on non-foldable gadgets.

Honor’s existing Magic-Pen device is currently supported just on its collapsible phone lineup.

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