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Home Books Azees Nedumangad’s Mohanavalli starts

Azees Nedumangad’s Mohanavalli starts

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Leslie Atkins
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The group of Mohanavalli (L) and Azees Nedumangad on the sets of the movie (R)

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< time datetime ="2026-07-29T18:59:46.805Z" title ="2026-07-29 18:59"> 29 Jul 2026, 6:59 pm

Mohanavalliwhich marks Azees Nedumangad’s launching as a lead star, went on floorings on Wednesday. Debutant Umesh S Nair directs the movie, billed as an enjoyable dream performer with scary components in it. It is scripted by Rahul Kalyan.

Azees plays Premadasan, a boy from a rural town who gets knotted in a curious scenario including a female called Mohanavalli. What starts as his individual situation quickly attracts his household and the larger neighborhood, resulting in a series of amusing occasions. Baiju Santhosh, Rakshana Induchoodan, Bhagath Manuel, Senthil Krishna, Bindu Panicker, Motta Rajendran, Sreeja Ravi, and Abin Bino likewise star in it.

The technical team of the movie makes up cinematographer Sudheer Surendran, editor Sunesh Sebastian, music director Arcado and sound mixer MR Rajakrishnan. It is collectively produced by J Studios and A2A Movie Promotions.

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