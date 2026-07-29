19659001 Jennifer Aniston and Peter Dinklage to star in Naughty 19659002 Upgraded on 19659003: 19659004 < time datetime = title = > 29 Jul 2026, 6:53 pm 19459007 Olivia Wilde’s( 19659006 The Invite upcoming vacation funny Naughty 19659009 is set to star Jennifer Aniston and Peter Dinklage in the lead. The Universal Pictures movie that LuckyChap is producing is set for release on November 5, 2027. Referred to as a follow-up to seriously well-known 19659011 The Invite, Naughty 19659012 centres on single mom Mallory (Aniston). In her quote to protect custody of her child from her gaslighting ex, she needs to discover Santa Claus (Dinklage) and encourage him to affirm at her divorce hearing. Wilde is directing the movie from a script by Jimmy Warden. Dinklage just recently produced and starred in American Dreamer, Brothers and The Thicket 19659017, under his banner Estuary Films. His approaching movies consist of Morons 19659019, by Macon Blair, and Wicker 19659021, by Alex Huston Fischer. The movie will be Aniston’s appropriate function entry after 19659022 Murder Mystery movies (2019 and 2023). 19659024