GAIL, RCF ink pact for gas-based fertiliser plant in Vidarbha
By ET BureauLast Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 01:37:00 AM IST
Run-through
GAIL and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers have actually signed an arrangement for a joint endeavor. This partnership intends to develop a brand-new gas-based fertiliser plant in Maharashtra.
New Delhi: GAIL has actually signed an initial arrangement with Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) to form a joint endeavor to establish a gas-based fertiliser plant in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha area, the 2 business stated in a declaration.
The proposed urea plant will have a production capability of 1.27 million tonnes per year and will lie near GAIL’s Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda gas pipeline.
” The proposed job is anticipated to contribute considerably towards satisfying the growing fertiliser need in the nation, minimizing import reliance and promoting commercial advancement in the Vidarbha area of Maharashtra,” stated S Shivakumar, chairman, RCF.
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