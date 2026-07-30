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GAIL, RCF ink pact for gas-based fertiliser plant

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GAIL, RCF ink pact for gas-based fertiliser plant in Vidarbha

By ET BureauLast Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 01:37:00 AM IST

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GAIL and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers have actually signed an arrangement for a joint endeavor. This partnership intends to develop a brand-new gas-based fertiliser plant in Maharashtra.

The proposed urea plant will have a substantial production capability of 1.27 million tonnes every year. It will be tactically situated near GAIL’s existing gas pipeline. This job will assist satisfy India’s growing fertiliser need and increase local commercial advancement.

IANS

GAIL, RCF ink pact for gas-based fertiliser plant in Vidarbha

New Delhi: GAIL has actually signed an initial arrangement with Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) to form a joint endeavor to establish a gas-based fertiliser plant in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha area, the 2 business stated in a declaration.

The proposed urea plant will have a production capability of 1.27 million tonnes per year and will lie near GAIL’s Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda gas pipeline.

” The proposed job is anticipated to contribute considerably towards satisfying the growing fertiliser need in the nation, minimizing import reliance and promoting commercial advancement in the Vidarbha area of Maharashtra,” stated S Shivakumar, chairman, RCF.

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