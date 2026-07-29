Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: The Road to Brand New Day

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29 Jul 2026, 6:52 pm
It has actually been 5 years because we saw the horizon of New York, adorned with the webs of its most well-known superhero, Spider-Man. For star Tom Holland, the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day gets here on the tenth year because he was presented in Captain America: Civil WarBefore you get to the theatres to see the upcoming movie, let us have a look back the journey of Holland’s model of Peter Parker/Spider-Man.
Captain America: Civil War
Tony Stark hires a superhero he saw on YouTube? Peter Parker is a school-going teen from Queens, who has actually been masquerading as the wall-crawler without the understanding of his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei). He is hired by Tony Stark/Ironman (Robert Downey Jr) to stop Captain America (Chris Evans) and his from leaving Germany, so that they can conserve Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), who is framed as a criminal. His benefit is a high tech supersuit from the billionaire superhero.