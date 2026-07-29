The buzz surrounding Ramayana continues to grow each passing week. Just recently, the movie made headings after Sony Pictures came on board to deal with the international circulation of the impressive outside India. Bollywood Hungama has now specifically discovered that another home entertainment giant has actually signed up with the much-awaited job– T-Series.

MEGA EXCLUSIVE: T-Series bags music rights to BOTH parts of Ramayana for Rs. 75 crores in an advance offer

According to sources, numerous leading music labels remained in the race to obtain the desired audio rights. T-Series eventually handled to seal the offer with their deal.

A close partner at T-Series verified to Bollywood Hungama“T-Series has actually gotten the music rights of Ramayana. Bhushan Kumar and the senior management at T-Series are very positive about the capacity of the movie’s soundtrack.”

The partner even more exposed, “As part of the plan, T-Series has actually paid an advance of Rs. 75 crores for the music rights. The quantity covers the music of both parts of Ramayana.”

The associate clarified that the Rs. 75 crore payment becomes part of a refundable advance plan.

The offer ranks amongst the most significant music-rights contracts struck by an Indian music business. It not just enhances T-Series’ supremacy in the music organization however likewise even more raises expectations from the soundtrack of Ramayana, among the most excitedly waited for cinematic eyeglasses of the year.

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal (2016) popularity and produced by Namit Malhotra. The music is made up by A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer. It’s a two-part legend with the very first part launching on Diwali 2026. When it comes to the 2nd part, it’ll show up on the cinema on Diwali 2027.

Check out: Ranbir Kapoor exposes he has actually not shot any scenes with Yash yet; states, “We have not shot together”

More Pages: Ramayana – Part: II Box Office Collection

Tags: Bhushan Kumar, Monster Mind Creations, Music, News, Nitesh Tiwari, Prime Focus Ltd., Ramayana, Ramayana Part: I, Ramayana Part: II, Ranbir Kapoor, Ravi Dubey, Sai Pallavi, Song, Sunny Deol, Yash

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