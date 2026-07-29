The await among Indian movie theater’s most expected movies is set to enter its next chapter as manufacturer Namit Malhotra has actually formally revealed the launch date and time for the trailer of RamayanaRequiring to social networks, Malhotra shared a brand-new statement poster verifying that the movie’s trailer will be revealed worldwide on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 4:15 AM IST.

Namit Malhotra reveals Ramayana trailer launch date and time; revealing set for July 30 at 4:15 am IST

The statement has actually created enjoyment amongst fans who have actually been excitedly waiting for a look of the enthusiastic mythological legendary. The poster shared by Namit Malhotra brought a message that highlighted the significance of the picked timing. It checked out, “At the auspicious Brahma Muhurat, we welcome The Dawn Of Ramayana with our trailer on 30th July 2026 Thursday at 4:15 am IST Worldwide.”

By selecting the Brahma Muhurat– a time generally thought about spiritual and spiritually substantial in Hindu culture– for the trailer launch, the makers have actually included a symbolic touch to the unveiling. The expression “The Dawn Of Ramayana” even more mean the start of the movie’s marketing journey while showing the spiritual essence connected with the legendary.

The statement follows months of anticipation surrounding the job, with audiences eagerly anticipating seeing the makers’vision of among India’s many revered legendaries on the cinema. While the current upgrade does not expose any brand-new video footage, it validates that the very first complete take a look at the movie will be offered in simply a matter of days.

As the countdown starts, fans around the world are preparing to witness the trailer best all at once, marking a significant turning point in the movie’s marketing project. With the trailer set to debut worldwide at the advantageous hour of 4:15 AM IST on July 30, expectations are high for what assures to be among the most significant cinematic occasions of the year.

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More Pages: Ramayana – Part: I Box Office Collection

Tags: Announces, Bollywood, Bollywood News, Date And Time, Instagram, Instagram India, July 30, Namit Malhotra, News, Ramayana, Ramayana Part: I, Social Media, Trailer Launch, Unveiling

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