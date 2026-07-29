The seasoned band’s newest album is a sometimes thrilling, frequently inscrutable, often straight-up strange addition to their story

The Strokes’ stock is quite high in 2026, absolutely greater than it remained in 2016, and perhaps even 2006. This year marks the 25th anniversary of their timeless launching,Is This It?Their current trip, the band’s very first in twenty years, saw them illuminate a multigenerational audience of young olds and old youngs. Their standing isn’t just based upon fond memories either: Though the last Strokes album, 2020’sThe New Abnormal,got a little lost in the Covid despair, its standout hit, “The Adults Are Talking,” has as lots of Spotify streams as “Last Nite.” The most significant indie band around, Geese, is unquestionably post-post-Strokes, even if the band members were still in their strollers back when Julian, Albert, Fab, Nick, and Nikolai owned the night. Not a bad tradition to keep rolling into your 2nd quarter century.

Countless individuals would like some excellent brand-new Strokes bangers (“Can Julian Casablancas and the Strokes Really Save Rock & & Roll? “marvels a current heading inThe Irish Times. Listening to their seventh record, one gets the sense that the band itself is just in theory engaged by that particular proposal.Truth Awaitsis a sometimes pleasurable, typically inscrutable, often straight-up unusual addition to the band’s story.

Casablancas, a dedicated and active lefty, has some things to state about the state of the world, and though his commentary isn’t constantly incredibly meaningful, that does not actually matter when it’s affected into top-shelf Strokes-core. On “Going Shopping,” drummer Fab Moretti bounces in addition to clipped accuracy as guitar players Nick Valensi and Albert Hammond Jr. unspool some awesome Television-in-a-teapot interaction, and Casablancas kicks political grievances like “Solidarity can be hard when you’ve got cool things to lose” and “We’re constructing castles from the bones of dead trees.” The character in the tune wishes to leave the city and escape to the nation, however then he gets tired and returns.

It’s basically precisely what you ‘d anticipate the guy from “Meet Me in the Bathroom” to be singing about as he enters his late forties– and in spite of (and possibly due to the fact that of) head-scratching admissions such as “I wish to be a seven-foot starfish,” it strikes. “Going to Babble On” is another gem: Julian pleads and sulks about the speed of modern-day life over the neo-New Wave this band does practically along with anybody in human history, culminating into a spiraling, spandex guitar solo that’s straight Eighties fire. “Lonely in the Future,” which opens with a scuzzy hard-rock riff, is an aging cool kid’s been-there-done-that swipe at today’s totally-online generation. (The lyrics cast a doubtful eye towards followers of political analyst Chris Hedges and online music customer Anthony Fantano.) Incredibly, the tune itself is appealing enough that this all passes in a quick assortment, like it might be simply another charming little rocker about chasing after ladies and keeping up all night.

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Somewhere else, Casablancas’ myriad extravagances and traits bog things down, typically appearing as if he’s attempting to link the Strokes with the abstruse art-pop he makes in his other band, the Voidz. On the album opening “Psycho Shit,” he sings about predatory violence with apparent overtones of the war in Gaza, and business imperialism in basic, as the tune meanders and grinds towards its scattered combustion. On the resolutely sucky “Liar’s Remorse,” his voice handles a Caribbean lilt as he sings an emulsified swing ballad– after a solo on what seems like a trumpet played through a results pedal, he inexplicably urges “Harmonic small!”

These unexpected little singing flourishes show up in other locations– in “Falling Out of Love,” he low talks like Leonard Cohen, and over the Cure/New Order guitars of the otherwise loverly “Dine And Dash,” he places on an English accent that sort of seem like Christopher Guest inSpine Tap.Throughout, using singing processing is heavy, which ends up being particularly grating on the album’s slower tunes, overthrowing what may’ve been a dreamy, sidetracked sophistication. “The Fruits of Conquest” has a great open-shirted Stones slither, however his disco-Dracula slapstick renders the music basically unusable.

OnThe New Abnormal,the band roamed into some likewise loopy musical cul de sacs, however that album likewise had minutes like “Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus” and “Ode to the Mets,” surreal, sidelong evaluations of their status as New York rock icons, providing the entire thing a long-strange-trip relatability. This record’s less musically hoggish minutes feel more insular and extravagant in their weirdness. At just 9 tunes,Truth Awaitsfeels longer than it should. It climaxes with the moody impressive “Tyrants of the Mellow Moon,” topped by a huge laser-prog guitar solo. The tune provides an oval echo of the desultory lightheadedness that utilized to stimulate leatherjacket ragamuffins collapsing into a taxi together en route to the next bar. You can’t remain that method permanently, and it’s great to attempt not to. This feels a little bit more like falling off the edge of truth itself.

From Wanderer United States.