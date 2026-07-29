Mohanlal finishes calling for Khalifa

Prithviraj in a poster for Khalifa (L) and Mohanlal with the movie’s group (R)

Upgraded on : 29 Jul 2026, 7:01 pm

Mohanlal, who plays a vital cameo function in the Prithviraj-starrer Khalifahas actually finished up calling for his parts. He plays Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali, the grandpa of Prithviraj’s character, Aamir Ali.

Khalifa is prepared as a two-part task with more prominence for Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali in the 2nd instalment. “Meet the legend in part 1 and know his bloody history in part 2,” stated the makers previously. Sharing pictures from the calling suite on social networks, director Vysakh composed, “Mohanlal has officially finished his magic in part 1. Now, the real wait begins for Part 2. I can’t wait to witness the incredible surprises he has in store for us. The journey is only just beginning.”