ColorOS style employer states the next model will not copy Apple’s Liquid Glass

Previously this month, a report from China declared Oppo’s ColorOS 17 will be greatly motivated by Apple’s Liquid Glass style language, obtaining many components from it while keeping the impact less transparent than what Apple carried out in iOS 26 (it’s worth keeping in mind that Apple itself is reducing Liquid Glass’ openness in iOS 27 while likewise offering you a slider to tailor it).

It appears like that report was merely pure guesswork. Today, ColorOS style director Chen Xi published on Weibo stating that ColorOS 17 will concentrate on enhancing the fundamental user experience, and will therefore not consist of a huge redesign. New functions will likewise be held off – it’s uncertain if that implies they will get here in a ColorOS 17.1 or 17.5, for instance, or we’ll need to wait up until ColorOS 18 comes out.

< img width ="1200" height ="799" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/coloros-17-no-design-changes/inline/-1200w5/gsmarena_001.jpg" alt ="ColorOS design boss says the next iteration won't copy Apple's Liquid Glass">

Anyhow, he declares that a few of Oppo’s rivals might be pursuing a comparable style to Apple’s Liquid Glass, however(a minimum of in the meantime) Oppo isn’t. That practically settles it then. What do you believe? Do you like the present ColorOS style? Or would you have liked it to go the iOS method? Let us understand in the remarks.

Source (in Chinese)