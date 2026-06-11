16.4 C
London
Thursday, June 11, 2026
Subscribe
Home Business ColorOS style employer states the next model will not copy Apple’s Liquid...

ColorOS style employer states the next model will not copy Apple’s Liquid Glass

By
Correspondent
-
0
82

Previously this month, a report from China declared Oppo’s ColorOS 17 will be greatly motivated by Apple’s Liquid Glass style language, obtaining many components from it while keeping the impact less transparent than what Apple carried out in iOS 26 (it’s worth keeping in mind that Apple itself is reducing Liquid Glass’ openness in iOS 27 while likewise offering you a slider to tailor it).

It appears like that report was merely pure guesswork. Today, ColorOS style director Chen Xi published on Weibo stating that ColorOS 17 will concentrate on enhancing the fundamental user experience, and will therefore not consist of a huge redesign. New functions will likewise be held off – it’s uncertain if that implies they will get here in a ColorOS 17.1 or 17.5, for instance, or we’ll need to wait up until ColorOS 18 comes out.

< img width ="1200" height ="799" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/coloros-17-no-design-changes/inline/-1200w5/gsmarena_001.jpg" alt ="ColorOS design boss says the next iteration won't copy Apple's Liquid Glass">

Anyhow, he declares that a few of Oppo’s rivals might be pursuing a comparable style to Apple’s Liquid Glass, however(a minimum of in the meantime) Oppo isn’t. That practically settles it then. What do you believe? Do you like the present ColorOS style? Or would you have liked it to go the iOS method? Let us understand in the remarks.

Source (in Chinese)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Odisha guy held for deceiving task hunter of Rs 21 Lakh with phony train visit letter

Business 0
A guy was jailed for presumably cheating a...

Unlawful cash providing racket busted in Odisha; over Rs 3.61 lakh money, 137 bikes and 150 cellphones took

Business 0
Authorities in Odisha's Gajapati busted a supposed prohibited...

Sewage-disposal tank covers take off by themselves in Balasore town, stimulating panic

Business 0
While some citizens explained the occasion as mystical,...

Popular

Odisha guy held for deceiving task hunter of Rs 21 Lakh with phony train visit letter

Business 0
A guy was jailed for presumably cheating a...

Unlawful cash providing racket busted in Odisha; over Rs 3.61 lakh money, 137 bikes and 150 cellphones took

Business 0
Authorities in Odisha's Gajapati busted a supposed prohibited...

Sewage-disposal tank covers take off by themselves in Balasore town, stimulating panic

Business 0
While some citizens explained the occasion as mystical,...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here