UPES launches ‘1,000 Women – 1,000 Dreams’ initiative, offering 1,000 fully tuition-free Online MBA scholarships

Earmarks 300 scholarships for Armed Forces women, spouses and daughters; 250 for Women in Tech and Start-ups ecosystem

Today, UPES, a multidisciplinary university in Dehradun, announced the launch of ‘1,000 Women – 1,000 Dreams’,an ambitious women-only scholarship program,to celebrate International Women’s Day 2026 with a purpose. Under the initiative, UPES will offer 1,000 complete tuition fee waivers (freeships) for its Online MBA to deserving women across India, focusing on three carefully chosen groups where access to quality higher education can drive meaningful career progression and leadership outcomes.

The 1,000 scholarships are structured across three priority groups, each reflecting a distinct dimension of women’s empowerment. UPES has earmarked 300 scholarships for women from Armed Forces backgrounds, including serving women personnel from the Army, Navy and Air Force (100 each), as well as spouses and daughters of serving or retired personnel. UPES will also offer 250 scholarships for Women in Tech and Start-ups, supporting women who are working in, or founding, technology companies or start-ups in India – a sector where women continue to be underrepresented globally. The remaining 450 scholarships will be open to women across India, including eligible UPES female staff and employees. With no sector or background restrictions, any motivated woman seeking to advance her career through a rigorous, flexible Online MBA is encouraged to apply.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr Sunil Rai, Vice-Chancellor, UPES, said,“Every woman deserves access to the tools that unlock leadership. With ‘1,000 Women – 1,000 Dreams’, we are removing cost as a barrier to ambition—whether that ambition is shaped by service to the nation, by building in high-growth sectors like technology and start-ups, or by the determination to take the next step in one’s career. This initiative is our way of backing talent with tangible opportunity, and of ensuring that a woman’s future is defined by her capability, not her circumstances. We hope that with this initiative more women gain the confidence, credibility and managerial depth to lead teams, build ventures and take decisions that shape outcomes.”

Explaining the focused allocation for Women in Tech and Start-ups, UPES noted that technology and entrepreneurship are among the fastest-growing sectors globally, yet women remain significantly underrepresented—both in workforce participation and in access to growth capital. By dedicating scholarships specifically to this group, the university aims to strengthen women’s strategic, financial, and leadership capability to progress into senior roles and build high-impact ventures.

The initiative also builds on UPES’ wider commitment to women’s empowerment and support for the Armed Forces community. Over the years UPES has created dedicated academic pathways for defence families through formal collaborations, and this initiative extends that approach by creating a women-focused route to leadership for those within and alongside India’s defence services. The university further positioned the initiative as the next chapter of its women-empowerment efforts under Project Shakti, launched in 2020 as the ‘Year of Women’s Empowerment’, alongside other women-centred initiatives and community partnerships aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goal 5 (Gender Equality).

Applications are now open. For more information, please visit:www.upes.ac.in.