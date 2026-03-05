Hindustan Zinc Achieves 26.3% Women Workforce, Highest in India’s Metals & Mining Sector

Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL), the world’s largest integrated zinc producer and among the top five silver producers globally, has achieved a significant milestone in its inclusion journey. With 26.3% women representation across its workforce, Hindustan Zinc stands as the most gender-diverse company in India’s metals and mining sector, an industry traditionally perceived as physically intensive and male-dominated.

The company employs over 745 women professionals, including more than 314 women engineers & equivalent working in core operational roles across underground mines, smelters, and critical technical functions. Women at Hindustan Zinc are actively engaged in frontline responsibilities, including operating heavy machinery, managing night shifts, leading mine rescue operations, and overseeing complex underground mining activities.

These efforts have translated into several industry-first milestones, including early deployment of women in underground mining roles, the formation of an all-women underground mine rescue team, and the inclusion of women across night shifts in mining and smelting operations – marking a significant shift in traditional workforce dynamics.

Further amplifying this milestone, Hindustan Zinc has launched its 25-day campaign, “She Knows the Ground She Stands On,” aimed at accelerating women’s participation in the metals and mining industry. The campaign showcases the advanced science and technology powering modern mining operations while highlighting women professionals leading these operations with confidence and technical expertise.

At the core of the campaign is an immersive initiative that invited around 15 women from India’s premier science institutions to experience Hindustan Zinc’s mining ecosystem firsthand. Participants engaged directly with operational teams, explored digital mining technologies, and gained exposure to real-world leadership environments, bridging perception with reality and expanding career aspirations in the sector. The campaign also features authentic day-in-the-life narratives of women across operations, along with industry testimonials and insights into structured career pathways in mining and metallurgy.

At Hindustan Zinc, technology and inclusivity operate in tandem to shape the future of mining. Through a strong tech-first approach, the company has embedded Industry 4.0 practices, robotics, automation, and real-time analytics across its operations, standardizing processes and minimizing manual intervention. Its digital mines are equipped with tele-remote underground operations, drone-based surveillance, remote blasting systems, and advanced automation—enhancing safety, efficiency, and accessibility for a diverse workforce.

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc, said “Empowering women in mining is not merely a matter of equity, it is a strategic imperative for the future of the industry. At Hindustan Zinc, a culture has been cultivated where women lead from the front—whether operating underground mines, driving automation, or advancing sustainable metallurgy. ‘She Knows the Ground She Stands On’ reflects a commitment to challenging outdated norms and ensuring that every capable woman has the opportunity to grow and excel. As the company works toward achieving 30% diversity by 2030, the focus remains on building a workplace where inclusion fuels innovation and gender is never a barrier to excellence.”

With increasing global focus on critical minerals and energy transition metals, Hindustan Zinc continues to create high-impact career opportunities in this fast-growing sector. The company is actively bridging skill gaps through sustained investments in skilling, mentorship, and structured career development pathways, particularly for women in engineering and operational roles.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of progressive workplace policies, including a spouse hiring policy, a one-year childcare sabbatical, and a ‘No-Questions-Asked’ work from home flexiblity prioritizing mental and physical wellbeing. Employees reside in integrated townships located near operational sites, equipped with schools, hospitals, daycare centers, sports complexes, and recreational facilities that foster a supportive and vibrant community ecosystem.

Through sustained infrastructure investments and inclusive leadership practices, Hindustan Zinc continues to set new benchmarks in building safe, equitable, and future-ready workplaces within India’s metals and mining sector. The campaign will culminate on 8 March 2026 with a special showcase featuring stories of transformation from participating students and women professionals across the organization.