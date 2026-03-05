SUNROOOF Launches Experience Centre in Bangalore, Marking a Key Milestone in Wellness Lighting Innovation~ India’s first wellness lighting brand invites the city to experience the rhythm, warmth, and emotional power of natural sunlight, indoors ~

SUNROOOF, the world’s first wellness lighting system designed to recreate the experience of natural sunlight indoors, marked a significant milestone with the launch of its Experience Centre in Bangalore. Considered as an immersive destination, the centre invites architects, designers, homeowners, and wellness enthusiasts to experience firsthand how light can transform the way we live, work, and feel.

As urban environments become increasingly dense, modern lifestyles are largely confined indoors, often limiting access to natural sunlight, one of the most vital contributors to human energy, mood, and overall well-being. SUNROOOF addresses this challenge by integrating advanced optics, original lens technology, and AI-driven systems to replicate the warmth, depth, and emotional rhythm of natural sunlight within enclosed spaces.

The Bangalore Experience Centre demonstrates how SUNROOOF transcends conventional lighting. Rather than simply enlightening a space, the system recreates the sensation of standing beneath an open sky, capturing the gentle blush of morning light, the brilliance of midday sun, and the soothing tones of sunset. The lighting adapts automatically throughout the day to enhance mood, focus, and well-being, while also offering customization via a mobile application or remote control.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ishat Jain, Co-Founder, SUNROOOF, said,

“The launch of our Bangalore Experience Centre marks an important step in SUNROOOF’s journey. Bangalore is a city defined by design, innovation, and fast-paced indoor living, where access to natural sunlight is often limited. It is the perfect environment to introduce a new category like SUNROOOF. This space allows people to truly understand what SUNROOOF stands for not artificial lighting, but the authentic experience of real sunlight. We are reconnecting people with the joy, warmth, and vitality of being under an open sky, right where they live and work.”

Manufactured in India, SUNROOOF has completed over 800 installations across residences, offices, hospitals, retail spaces, and wellness environments. Its globally recognized collection includes Classical, Modern, Minimalist, Atrium, French Window, Louvered, and Arch designs, enabling seamless integration of natural sunlight aesthetics into diverse architectural environments while enhancing both form and function.

The Bangalore Experience Centre joins SUNROOOF’s existing immersive locations in Delhi, Mumbai, Surat, Mohali, strengthening its national footprint with the next one set to open in Hyderabad. Each centre offers a hands-on demonstration of how SUNROOOF transforms conventional indoor spaces into luminous, uplifting environments, redefining the relationship between architecture, light, and human experience.

With this expansion, SUNROOOF continues to pioneer a new category of wellness-driven lighting, placing human experience at the core of innovation and bringing the magic of natural sunlight back into contemporary indoor living.