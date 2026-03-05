Runaya Ranks in top 7% globally in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment

Runaya Metsource (“Runaya”), a Vedanta company that provides advanced technological solutions for circular economy and critical metal recovery, including cadmium, cobalt, nickel, copper and antimony, has been ranked in the top 7% globally in its first S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment Fundamental. (CSA).

Assessed for its Aluminum Recovery Business, Runaya scored 93rd percentile and ranked among top 11 of the 162 global peers evaluated in the Commercial Services & Supplies Category.

The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) is a globally recognized benchmark that evaluates how companies identify, manage, and disclose material ESG risks and impacts across economic, environmental, and social dimensions.

Globally, circularity and critical metal recovery are becoming central to sustainable industrial growth. Through its circular economy model, Runaya integrates sustainability across operations, transforming waste into value and advancing responsible resource stewardship toward a zero-waste future.

Runaya’s performance is anchored in disciplined execution across core priorities:

Environment management and resource optimization, including water stewardship

Supply chain management and product responsibility

Occupational health, safety and workforce wellbeing

Strong governance, underpinned by strict adherence to its Code of Conduct

Naivedya Agarwal, Managing Director, Runaya, said- “This recognition underscores the confluence of strategy, execution, and purpose that defines Runaya. Across our portfoilio, including our critical metal recovery business, we pair technology with operational discipline to strengthen India’s self-reliance while elevating performance standards. Through data-led systems and integrated practices, we are advancing manufacturing models where sustainability, resilience and competitiveness move forward together.”

Runaya will continue to scale its initiatives across operations, deepen ESG integration and strengthen long-term resilience, delivering meaningful impact for communities, stakeholders, and the environment. Runaya is charting a course for the future of the natural resources and critical metals industry, demonstrating how performance, purpose, and sustainability can advance together.