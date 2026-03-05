Lonza Selects Hyderabad as new GCC location, Reinforcing Telangana’s Global Life Sciences Leadership

Lonza Group AG, a world-leading contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), has announced its decision to establish a new Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad. The development further strengthens Telangana’s growing prominence as a global life sciences hub.

A delegation from the company met with Hon’ble Minister for Industries & Commerce, Mr D. Sridhar Babu, and CEO of Telangana Lifesciences, Mr Shakthi M. Nagappan, to formally convey the decision and share details of their proposed plans.

Headquartered in Switzerland and founded in 1897, Lonza operates across more than 30 sites worldwide and employs close to 20,000 professionals. In 2025, the company reported sales of CHF 6.5 billion and a Core EBITDA of CHF 2.1 billion.

The decision follows an extensive evaluation process from which Hyderabad was identified as a preferred destination based on its strong talent pool, quality infrastructure, and supportive industrial ecosystem.

Over the past several months, senior representatives of Lonza have engaged with Telangana Lifesciences, the Industries & Commerce Department, and other stakeholders, which further reinforced the company’s confidence in Hyderabad as the right location for this investment.

Mr D. Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for Industries and Commerce, Government of Telangana, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Lonza’s decision to establish its new centre in Hyderabad. The city continues to stand out as the bright spot for global life sciences investments, driven by its strong scientific ecosystem, digital depth, and world-class manufacturing capabilities. Lonza’s investment further strengthens Telangana’s position as a preferred destination for innovation-led growth in the global biopharmaceutical industry. I am delighted that the centre has the potential to create a substantial number of new jobs over the years. We remain committed to supporting such endeavours that promise job creation for our citizens.”

Mr Shakthi M. Nagappan, CEO, Telangana Lifesciences, said, “We are delighted that Lonza has chosen Hyderabad for this expansion. This decision marks another significant milestone in the continued expansion of Telangana’s life sciences ecosystem. We look forward to working closely with Lonza to ensure the successful execution of this project and to enable long-term value creation.”

The new GCC is expected to contribute to the generation of high-value employment and further integrate Hyderabad into the global biopharmaceutical value chain.