BioAsia 2026 an Unprecedented Success – Cementing Telangana’s Global Leadership in TechBio and Life Sciences

BioAsia 2026, the 23rd edition of Asia’s premier life sciences and health-tech forum, concluded successfully, reaffirming its position as a catalyst for global collaboration, innovation, and strategic partnerships in the life sciences and TechBio ecosystem. This year’s event witnessed participation from over 4500 delegates and visitors (Highest Ever), including Global delegates, speakers, all exploring the latest advancements and forging transformative partnerships. This edition facilitated 4000 + high impact B2B meetings, unlocking new collaborations and investment opportunities.

The closing ceremony was preceded by a fireside chat with Sri D. Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for Industries and Commerce, Government of Telangana, on the broad philosophy and roadmap towards achieving the objectives outlined in Rising Telangana Vision 2047. It was an informative and engaging discussion explaining the roadmap to achieving the target of becoming a $ 3 Trillion Economy.

For Bio Asia 2026, over 120 startups were shortlisted by an eminent jury. 40+ most innovative startups with disruptive contributions across MedTech, Medical Devices, BioPharma, Cell and Gene Therapy, AI and ML, Nutraceuticals, and Biomarkers exhibited their cutting-edge solutions, reinforcing Telangana’s position as an innovation hub of life sciences. Most innovative startups at Bio Asia received BioAsia 2026 Innovation Awards were Achala Health Services Private Limited, Exquinz Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, Helex, Natural Solutions & Nutraceuticals Pvt Ltd and Sree Guravey Life Sciences OPC Pvt Ltd

The valedictory ceremony was attended by the Hon’ble minister along with Sri Sanjay Kumar IAS, Special Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Government of Telangana, Sri B P Acharya IAS Retd, Former Special Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana, and Dr Jitendra Kumar, MD, BIRAC, Government of India, together with other dignitaries from industry and government.

Addressing the audience, Sri D. Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for Industries and Commerce, Government of Telangana, said, “BioAsia 2026 has been a phenomenal success and once again demonstrated Telangana’s strong leadership in the global life sciences and TechBio ecosystem. This year’s theme, ‘TechBio Unleashed: AI, Automation, and the Biology Revolution,’ perfectly captures the transformative potential of merging biology with cutting-edge technologies. Telangana is committed to building a future-ready ecosystem that translates scientific breakthroughs into practical healthcare solutions. By far, this has been the most successful edition of Bio Asia to date, creating pathways to global partnerships, fostering innovation in AI, automation, cell and gene therapies, and advanced manufacturing. The state has seen significant international engagement this year, with global companies from France, Indonesia, the USA and Novartis celebrating Hyderabad as a key hub for investment and innovation. Initiatives like the Next Gen Life Sciences Policy 2026–30 are designed to ensure that Telangana continues to attract global capital, talent, and expertise while delivering solutions that improve patient outcomes worldwide. This establishes BioAsia as a true landmark event in the life sciences every calendar year.”

According to Sri Sanjay Kumar (IAS), Special Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Government of Telangana, “BioAsia 2026 reflects Telangana’s vision to catalyse industry growth through innovation and cross-border collaboration. This platform enables startups, researchers, and industry leaders to come together to explore next-generation technologies and solutions in healthcare. The state’s focus on advanced therapeutics, digital health, precision medicine, AI-driven drug discovery, and CRDMO innovations ensures a robust ecosystem that is future-ready and globally competitive. By combining policy foresight with strong infrastructure and regulatory support, Telangana is fostering a collaborative environment that will continue to drive transformative impact in the life sciences sector.

In Conclusion Mr. Shakti M Nagappan, CEO, Telangana Life Sciences, added, “This edition of Bio Asia 2026 was the most successful edition of the marquee Life Sciences Seminar, recording the highest number of delegates and discussions. The partnerships forged and avenues created at Bio Asia 2026 will act as a catalyst to drive the next phase of Innovation Led Growth in Telangana’s Life Sciences journey.”

The event featured an impressive lineup of distinguished speakers, including Prof. Bruce L. Levine (University of Pennsylvania), Dr. Howard Y. Chang (Amgen, USA), and Pushmeet Kohli (Google DeepMind, UK), and Ms. Madeleine Roach, Head of Business Operations, Sanofi, France who shared insights on emerging trends in AI-driven biomedical discovery, next-generation biologics, CRDMO innovation, and resilient healthcare systems. Delegates from across the world, representing leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies, research institutions, and regulatory agencies, contributed to dynamic discussions aimed at shaping the future of the sector.

The last day featured 4 Panels with eminent speakers. The two panels in the morning discussing Building Innovation-First GCCs: AI, R&D and Digital Transformation, followed by a session on Making it matter – How GCCs Transform Capability into End Patient Impact. Both these panels discussed the roles of GCCs in transforming the Life Sciences landscape with disruptive innovations to make end patient impact. The other session discussed India’s Innovation Moment: Scaling the Next Phase of Global Impact, outlining how India can move from manufacturing to innovation-led Life Sciences leadership. The last session on Financing Tech Bio & Deep Tech Manufacturing discussed the critical issue of availability to set up and drive the innovation-led ecosystem for the next phase of growth.

As the curtains close on another impactful edition, BioAsia 2026 continues to serve as a bridge between innovation and enterprise, fostering the next wave of transformative solutions that will redefine healthcare globally. With strengthened international engagement, landmark investment announcements, and growing investor confidence, anticipation for BioAsia 2027 is already building, promising to be even more influential in driving the future of life sciences.

Details of the award-winning startups at Bio Asia 2026:

· Achala Health Services Private Limited – Founded by T Rajesh Raju, Achala Health is building India’s first healthcare-focused Small Language Model (SLM). The AI platform optimises hospital workflows by automating discharge summaries, clinical documentation, claim codification, and contextual clinical search. It uses a proprietary synthetic data engine and a self-evolving reinforcement learning system to reduce documentation time, improve bed turnover, and enhance patient care. The system is designed to be interoperable with EMR, LIMS, RIS, HIS, and pharmacy data and is deployable across Tier 1 and Tier 2 hospitals.

· Exquinz Life Sciences Pvt Ltd – Founded by Dr Sree Lakshmi Latha, Exquinz integrates next-generation digital vaccine vial monitors with AI-enabled authentication and real-time tracking. The technology combines a chemical time-temperature indicator with QR/NFC tagging for authentication and traceability. A mobile application allows scanning, verification, and transmission of data to a secure cloud platform. AI algorithms predict residual vaccine shelf-life and alert stakeholders before potency loss, improving vaccine safety, reducing wastage, and ensuring supply chain transparency in line with WHO and national immunisation standards.

· Helex – Founded by Poulami Chaudhuri, Helex develops non-viral gene therapies for renal diseases, including a first-in-class genome editing therapeutic for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD). Using a proprietary kidney-targeting lipid nanoparticle, the therapy restores PKD1 gene expression, potentially reversing cyst formation. The solution is mutation-agnostic, scalable, and represents a durable, disease-modifying intervention, addressing a significant unmet medical need in India and globally.

· Natural Solutions & Nutraceuticals Pvt Ltd – Founded by Dr Anil Sharma, the company’s product Virulina offers a triple-action herbal approach to respiratory viruses, targeting the virus, host response, and inflammation. Preclinical studies demonstrate antiviral activity, immunomodulatory effects, and anti-inflammatory properties, improving patient recovery and supporting holistic care. Virulina is patent-protected and validated for safety and efficacy.

· Sree Guravey Life Sciences OPC Pvt Ltd – Founded by Prathima Deepthi, Sree Guravey Life Sciences develops BioMap Markers for biopsy procedures. The markers feature unique ridges to prevent migration, are ultrasonography-sensitive, biocompatible, non-calcified, and metal-free, ensuring accurate placement and reliable diagnostic outcomes. The innovation enhances clinical accuracy and patient safety across diagnostic procedures.