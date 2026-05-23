Authorities and wrongdoers have no caste: ADG

< img src ="https://static.toiimg.com/thumb/msid-131266838,imgsize-86464,width-400,height-225,resizemode-72/adg-law-and-order.jpg" alt ="Police and criminals have no caste: ADG" decoding="async" fetchpriority="high">

< period data-ua-type ="1" onclick="stpPgtnAndPrvntDefault(event)"> Patna: Declining accusations of caste-based targeting by Bihar Police, extra director general(order)Sudhanshu Kumar on Friday stated neither the cops nor wrongdoers had any caste, asserting that action was taken strictly according to law.Resolving an interview at the cops head office, Sudhanshu stated Bihar Police had actually heightened its crackdown on organised criminal activity, common violence and attacks on police workers throughout the state in between Jan and May this year.” We work according to the law. We are complimentary to strike back in self-defence,” he stated while reacting to accusations that authorities action was being performed on caste lines.The ADG stated more than 1.34 lakh implicated had actually been apprehended throughout Bihar throughout the duration, while courts founded guilty over 70,000 individuals in criminal cases due to prompt discussion of witnesses and proof.He stated authorities had actually likewise recognized over 1,400 crooks implicated of getting home through prohibited methods. Procedures for seizure of unlawfully obtained possessions had actually currently begun versus a number of implicated individuals as part of the state-wide drive versus organised criminal activity networks.Highlighting action taken under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Crime Control Act (CCA), Sudhanshu stated preventive procedures had actually been started versus a great deal of individuals to preserve order throughout the state.

Authorities likewise performed comprehensive action in significant criminal activities, consisting of murder, burglary, dacoity, kidnapping and cases signed up under the SC/ST Act, he included.According to the ADG, more than 1,100 implicated were jailed in cases connected to common violence, attacks on cops workers, mob violence and celebratory shooting.Sudhanshu even more stated the DGP control space was keeping stringent vigil ahead of delicate celebrations, consisting of Ganga Dussehra and Bakrid.Instructions had actually been provided to guarantee serene events throughout Bihar, while appropriate police would be released in districts anywhere required, he included.