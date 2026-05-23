Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, David Dhawan, Ramesh Taurani, Anu Malik, Sameer, Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Rajesh Kumar, Jimmy Sheirgill, Rajat Rawail, Ali Asgar, Girish Kumar, Kumar Taurani, author Rumy Jafry and cinematographer Ayananka Bose went to the trailer launch of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai in Mumbai on May 23. The trailer launch was initially set up for May 21 however was cancelled at the last minute. Varun started the occasion by discussing the rescheduling.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer launch: Ramesh Taurani BREAKS silence on legal fight with Vashu Bhagnani:”There’s no issue … we are managing it “; Varun sings ‘Jeena Laga Hoon ‘and asks,” Ramesh ji, iss gaane ke rights hai na?”

Varun Dhawan stated,”Thank you to the media and fans for returning. I really imply it, as you guys came two times, that too in this horrible Mumbai heat. Each one of you will get Fast & & Up and a complimentary iPhone from Ramesh ji!”

Maniesh Paul, in his hallmark design, joked, “This has actually taken place for the very first time in the history of movie theater that there was a wedding rehearsal of a trailer launch! Aap log practice session pe aaye, bahut accha lagaAnd we are delighted that you made it for the real trailer launch too (smiles).”

The movie is involved in a legal matter after Vashu Bhagnani litigated over making use of the tunes ‘Ishq Sona Hai’ and ‘Chunari Chunari’He declared that the tunes come from his movie Biwi No 1 (1999) and thus, the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai can’t utilize them in their movie. Tips, on the other hand, argued that they have the rights to utilize the tune.

Ramesh Taurani was inquired about the case and he stated, “There’s no issue at all. Hamara jo bhi tha woh sort hua hai. Aur aage bhi sort ho jaayegaThere’s no issue. It’s a sub-judice matter. We are managing it.”

Varun likewise meant the matter when the group of the movie was being called. When it was time to call Girish Kumar, he stated, “I wish to sing one tune for Girish. It’s my preferred tune and I was listening to it today in the automobile.” Varun then sang’Jeena Laga Hoon’ from Ramaiya Vastavaiya (2013 ), starring Girish.

After singing the tune, Varun raised laughs as he asked, “Ramesh ji, iss gaane ke rights hai na?” Ramesh chuckled and responded, “We have all the rights!” Maniesh Paul joked,”Nahin toh phir se aana padega“

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai releases in movie theaters on June 5.

Check out: Vashu Bhagnani declares David Dhawan declined to shoot Coolie No 1 in London: “He and Varun felt they would get trolled if a Coolie was displayed in London. They shot in Bangkok. According to David ji, a Coolie can go to Bangkok however not London!”

More Pages: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection

Tags: David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Mrunal Thakur, Music, News, Pooja Hegde, Ramesh S Taurani, Song, Tips Films, Tips Music, Trailer Launch, Varun Dhawan, Vashu Bhagnani

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for newest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with newest hindi films just on Bollywood Hungama.