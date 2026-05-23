Satya Dev’s physical improvement for Rao Bahadur revealed in BTS video

Working stills of Rao Bahadur Upgraded on : 23 May 2026, 8:24 am Director Venkatesh Maha is developing a movie entitled Rao Bahadurwith Satya Dev playing the lead function and Deepa Thomas as the female lead. Previously, Venkatesh Maha and Satya Dev collaborated on Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasyaand Rao Bahadur marks their 2nd cooperation. The movie is a duration horror-comedy, and among the significant highlights is that GMB Entertainment, owned by super star Mahesh Babu, exists the job. Understood for his distinct cinematic design, Venkatesh Maha has not just directed the movie however likewise composed and modified it. The motion picture is being produced by Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy, Anurag Reddy, and Sharath Chandra under the A+S Movies and SriChakraas Entertainments banners.

The makers just recently revealed a BTS peek entitled Into The World Of Rao Bahadurusing an interesting check out the grand scale of the production. The video showcases the comprehensive pre-production work, detailed prosthetic makeup procedure, and sophisticated recording schedules that have actually entered into making the movie. It likewise means an aesthetically abundant and character-driven theatrical experience.

The significant emphasize of the video footage is Satya Dev’s exceptional physical change. The video catches the star showing up on set and heading directly into his vanity van for a fancy makeup and styling session. To depict an aged and royal character, a group of professionals thoroughly uses a bald cap, specialised prosthetics, and connects a long grey-haired wig in addition to a thick beard and a curled handlebar moustache.