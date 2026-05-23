AR Murugadoss fulfills CM Vijay in a real-life Sarkar minute

AR Murugadoss and CM Vijay Upgraded on : 23 May 2026, 8:21 am In a life-imitating-art minute, director AR Murugadoss satisfied his Sarkar hero, the recently-turned Chief Minister Vijay and praised him for his huge success in the recently-concluded assembly elections. Pictures of the conference have actually been going viral on social networks with lots of drawing parallels in between his on-screen function in the filmmaker’s 2018 political action film and how reality ended up being for the star. In SarkarSundar (Vijay) plays an effective business figure who goes back to Tamil Nadu from the United States to exercise his right to vote in the Assembly elections, just to find that his vote has actually currently been fraudulently utilized. Stunned by this, he introduces a project exposing electoral malpractice and ultimately goes into the political arena as an independent prospect, all while dealing with duplicated risks to his life and efforts to reject him. Towards completion of the movie, Sundar wins the election, however chooses versus ending up being the CM and rather selects among his advocates to handle the post. In truth, the star ends up being the chosen head of the state federal government.

For the unversed, AR Murugadoss and Vijay had very first signed up with hands onThuppakkiin 2012 and after thatKaththiin 2014. Both the movies were smash hits at package workplace.Sarkarsignificant their 3rd cooperation.

Since Vijay took oath as the CM, stars and a number of members of the movie fraternity have actually been making a beeline to visit him and share their dreams. Formerly, filmmaker Venkat Prabhu likewise got in touch with the CM and provided a numberplate TN-07-CM-2026, from their 2024 spy thriller,GOAT,a referral to Vijay’s political goals at that time. Agents of the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) and the Tamil Film Active Producers Association (TFAPA) likewise fulfilled him. Stars Arjun, and Shanthnu likewise visited him to share their desires previously today.

On the work front, AR Murugadoss last made Madharaasi (2025) and Excel Entertainment had actually just recently signed up with hands to produce an action performer starring Sunny Deol in the lead. The movie, which is presently in production, the movie likewise stars Jyotika in a popular function.