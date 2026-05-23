Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer launch’s most EMOTIONAL minute: David Dhawan gets teary-eyed and states, “Everybody ought to have a child like Varun”

Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, David Dhawan, Ramesh Taurani, Anu Malik, Sameer, Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Rajesh Kumar, Jimmy Sheirgill, Rajat Rawail, Ali Asgar, Girish Kumar, Kumar Taurani, author Rumy Jafry and cinematographer Ayananka Bose participated in the trailer launch of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai in Mumbai on May 23. David Dhawan was commemorated and every member of the cast spoke extremely of him. The most psychological minute of the launch was when David Dhawan got teary-eyed.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer launch’s most EMOTIONAL minute: David Dhawan gets teary-eyed and states,” Everybody must have a kid like Varun”

Varun Dhawan stated,”It’s fantastic that this male (David Dhawan) is making a movie at this age. We are residing in times when every Friday, we are questioning movie theater. All of us enjoy movie theater, however we do ask,’Kya yeh movie chalegi’All I wish to state is that this is a David Dhawan movie. Yeh movie inke conviction pe bani haiIt’s a full-blown performer to make you laugh. If my household has actually had one slogan, it is to make individuals laugh. Simple dad logon ko bachelor’s degree hasana chahte hai“

David Dhawan kept in mind, “He (Varun) has actually been an excellent child. He has actually constantly cared for me and my health. For whatever and anything, he’s constantly there waiting me. Even in the medical facility, he utilized to sleep there with me. What more do you desire? As a star, he’s enhancing for sure. What you desire, he can offer you. As a daddy, I feel that everyone must have a child like him. “

As he stated this, David got psychological and had tears. Varun attempted to play down the minute and joked, “Like me and Rohit.” It worked as David smiled and stated, “Yeah. My other kid, too. Both of them.” Varun then provided a peck to David on his cheeks.

At another point, he even more applauded Varun Dhawan, “He’s enhancing a lot and it’s noticeable. He’s looking after me likewise in this age.” A reporter mentioned that David Dhawan need to not retire. David didn’t reject the speculations however just stated,”Aap apni health mujhe de do“

He likewise stated,” My boy is making a movie. He’s likewise working. I am backing up them. Whenever they require me for any scene, I am there for them constantly.”

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai releases in movie theaters on June 5.

Check out: “Why drag Salman Khan into Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai conflict? He’s really dildaar. Agar unka seena 48-inch ka hai, toh unka dil 96 ka hai”– Vashu Bhagnani

More Pages: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection

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