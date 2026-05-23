Rubio in India: Quad speaks to concentrate on important minerals, supply chains and Indo-Pacific security

New Delhi: United States secretary of state Marco Rubio will show up in India on Saturday for the Quad foreign ministers satisfying here on May 26. The conference is anticipated to focus to name a few problems on important minerals and the associated supply chain, amidst weaponisation of the sector by China and unpredictability over a possible top following President Donald Trump’s absence of interest up until now in the grouping.

At the invite of external affairs minister S Jaishankar, foreign ministers Penny Wong of Australia, Toshimitsu Motegi of Japan and United States secretary of state Marco Rubio will go to New Delhi to take part in the conference, the Ministry of External Affairs revealed on Friday.

Check out: United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio en path to India for prominent diplomatic see

“In keeping with the Quad vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, the ministers will build on discussions held in Washington, on July 1, 2025. They will exchange views on advancing Quad cooperation across priority areas, review progress on ongoing Quad initiatives, and reflect on recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and other international issues of mutual concern,” the ministry stated in a press release.

The ministers intend to talk about important minerals and supply chains, vital innovation, HADR (humanitarian support and catastrophe relief) and maritime security hedging versus Beijing’s aspirations and weaponisation of supply chains, ET has actually found out.

Enhancing access to vital minerals and supply chain amidst Chinese monopoly on the sector is an essential product on the Quad program and the conference will substantially concentrate on the concern, according to a specialist acquainted with the problem.

Crucial minerals are vital for shift to green energy and helping in reducing reliance on the nonrenewable fuel source.

“During their visit to New Delhi, the foreign ministers of Australia and Japan, and the United States secretary of state are also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the external affairs minister and call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” according to the MEA release. Rubio will likewise check out Kolkata, Jaipur and Agra.

Check out: Rubio beginning a rescue objective to India? Here are the high stakes

Rubio’s see to Kolkata is the very first to the city by a United States secretary of state in 14 years. The last to go to was Hillary Clinton in May 2012, when she had actually fulfilled the then primary minister Mamata Banerjee.

While Trump stays ambivalent over the Quad, the conference would allow to preserve momentum in the group and its concerns. The conference, coming close on the heels of Trump’s China see, is necessary to send out a message to Asean that Quad can supply options to China’s tasks in the area, according to the professional pointed out earlier.

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