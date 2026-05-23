Scorching days, uneasy nights: Heatwave tightens up grip throughout parts of India

Blistering heat and scorching summertime winds swept throughout numerous parts of India on Saturday (May 23, 2026), pressing temperature levels previous 44 ° Celsius in a number of areas. The penalizing weather condition required healthcare facilities in Punjab to operationalise heat stroke management systems, while the IMD provided a heatwave alert for 3 districts of Jharkhand for Monday (May 25).
The severe conditions have actually started to strain not simply individuals, however likewise animals and birds, with vets and animal rescuers in Delhi reporting tired pigeons dropping unconscious from the sky, dehydrated eagles being gotten from roadsides, and street animals experiencing stomach toxicity in the middle of the capital’s unrelenting heatwave.
Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy stated 16 individuals have actually passed away in 7 districts of the State due to heatwave conditions dominating in the state throughout the present summer season.
He directed authorities to recognize towns taping really heats, concern heat notifies to such towns and guarantee schedule of drinking water, buttermilk, and ORS packages at public locations and work websites.
In Rajasthan, Chittorgarh became the most popular location in the state in the last 24 hours at 44.2 ° Celsius, as the meteorological department cautioned that temperature levels were most likely to increase even more from Sunday(May 24 ), with extreme heatwave conditions anticipated in separated pockets.