Ricky Martin ‘Safe’ After Tear Gas Sprayed Toward Stage at Concert

After pausing his show in Montenegro as authorities contained the situation, the star returned “in order to fulfill his commitment to his fans”

“Ricky Martin and his team are safe and grateful for the support and concern,” the star’s publicist said in a statement Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

Ricky Martin was performing in Montenegro on Thursday night when his concert was suddenly interrupted by someone spraying tear gas toward the stage, the star’s representative said in a statement.

Although the singer temporarily left the stage as a safety precaution, he returned to finish the rest of the concert after authorities “confirmed that the situation was under control and that attendees could safely return.”

“During Ricky Martin’s concert tonight in Montenegro — where the artist was kicking off the European leg of his Ricky Martin Live tour — an individual discharged tear gas toward the stage, causing an abrupt interruption of the show as audience members moved away from the area and received assistance,” read a statement shared by Martin’s publicist, Róndine Alcalá, in both Spanish and English.

“As a precautionary measure, Ricky Martin and his entire team immediately exited the stage while security personnel and local authorities worked to contain the situation and ensure the safety of those in attendance,” Alcalá said, adding that although members of his team advised him against continuing the concert, Martin decided to go back onstage “in order to fulfill his commitment to his fans.”

In the caption for the post, his publicist said, “Ricky Martin and his team are safe and grateful for the support and concern received following tonight’s events in Montenegro.” Alcalá stated that his upcoming international dates will continue as scheduled.

Last year, Martin, already a Latin music icon, was honored by MTV’s inaugural Latin Icon Award at the 2025 Video Music Awards. During his acceptance speech, Martin told the crowd, “Thank you so much, because it’s been 40 years.” He said, “I started when I was a baby working [in Menudo], and we’re still here. We just want to unite countries. We just want to break boundaries, and we just want to keep music alive.”

From Rolling Stone US.