RICH launches Telangana Hospital–Industry–Innovation Bridge at BioAsia 2026

Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH) launched the Telangana Hospital–Industry Innovation Bridge at BioAsia 2026. The initiative aligns with Telangana’s Vision 2047 and aims to strengthen the state’s position as a global leader in healthcare innovation, translational research, and medtech manufacturing. The initiative was formally launched by the Hon’ble Minister of IT & Industries – Shri. D. Sridhar Babu at BioAsia 2026 in the presence of leading healthcare leaders.

The launch brought the distinguished representatives from various hospitals in Telangana, including – AIG Hospitals, Kamineni Hospitals, Bridge Gap Hospitals, Manaha Clinic, LVPEI, Ozone Hospitals, Grace Cancer Foundation and Excell Hospitals

Designed as a structured bridge between clinics and industries, the programme seeks to move beyond conventional partnerships by embedding clinical and industry immersion pathways into the innovation ecosystem. The initiative will create a hands-on learning environment where clinicians, medical students, researchers, startups, and industry leaders engage through curated exposure visits and collaborative platforms.

The pilot phase will commence with select institutions and will subsequently expand into a larger statewide network.

In his remarks, Hon’ble Minister of IT & Industries Shri D. Sridhar Babu, said, “Telangana has consistently focused on building a robust life sciences and healthcare ecosystem driven by innovation and collaboration. The Telangana Hospital–Industry–Innovation Bridge is a strategic step towards integrating clinical insight with industrial capability, ensuring that innovations emerging from our ecosystem are relevant, scalable, and globally competitive. As we progress towards Vision 2047, this initiative will play a critical role in furthering this vision.”

Shri Sanjay Kumar, IAS, Special Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana ,said, “Telangana continues to focus on building strong bridges between healthcare delivery, innovators, and industry. The Hospital–Industry–Innovation Bridge is a timely initiative that will strengthen the state’s innovation pipeline and reinforce Telangana’s position as a leading life sciences and healthcare innovation hub.”

The initiative will focus on four key components:

● Clinical Immersions will enable startups, researchers, and industry stakeholders to gain first-hand exposure to hospital workflows, identify unmet clinical needs, and understand real-world validation pathways.

● Industry Immersions will provide innovators, clinicians and medical students structured access to medtech manufacturing facilities, R&D centres, regulatory processes, and commercialisation ecosystems.

● Capacity Building & Co-Development will offer workshops, regulatory guidance, IPR advisory, clinical validation support, and structured pathways for co-creating hospital-led innovations.

● Innovation Showcasing Platforms will create opportunities to demonstrate validated solutions, foster cross-sector collaboration, and enable investor and market access linkage

The programme will be implemented in two phases. Phase 1 will focus on awareness and capacity building through clinical immersions, industry exposure, and workshops on IPR, regulatory pathways, testing, and validation. Phase 2 will support startup acceleration through prototype development, manufacturing readiness, regulatory and clinical validation support, and market access including investor connect.

Speaking on the occasion, Rashmi Pimpale, CEO, Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH), said, “The Telangana Hospital–Industry–Innovation Bridge is designed to create meaningful, structured engagement between clinicians, innovators, and industry. By enabling real-world exposure and co-creation, the initiative aims to accelerate the development of clinically relevant, market-ready healthcare solutions.”