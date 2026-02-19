LTM Partners with Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) To Build India’s Next-Generation Creative Technology Talent Pipeline

LTM – a Larsen & Toubro Group Company – and the Business Creativity partner to the world’s largest and most disruptive enterprises, today announced a strategic collaboration with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT). This 5-year partnership leverages LTM’s BlueVerse CraftStudio capabilities to strengthen industry-aligned skilling and workforce readiness in creative technologies across advertising, films, immersive media, and digital storytelling.

As creative industries increasingly converge with advanced technologies such as AI, real-time rendering, virtual production, and immersive media, the partnership aims to address the growing demand for job-ready talent across these segments.

IICT will design and deliver training programs aligned to industry’s changing skill needs, covering tech-enabled advertising, AI-driven creative workflows, virtual production, and immersive storytelling. LTM’s BlueVerse CraftStudio will offer role-based frameworks to keep curriculum aligned with real-world enterprise requirements and global standards. Students will gain exposure to live projects, internships, and industry interactions for hands-on experience in creative and AI-driven production.

“As creativity and technology converge, building industry-ready talent is no longer optional, it’s essential. This collaboration with IICT helps us shape a future workforce that can create, scale, and innovate for the global creative economy”, said Dr. Sujay Sen, Executive Vice President & Global Head of Interactive Services, LTM.

“Partnering with LTM allows us to directly align learning with real-world creative and AI-driven production needs. Together, we are preparing talent that is job-ready, future-focused, and globally relevant”, said Dr. Vishwas Deoskar, Chief Executive Officer, Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT).

By aligning academia, industry, and emerging technology, LTM and IICT aim to create a sustainable talent pipeline that supports India’s growing influence in global content, media, and digital experiences.