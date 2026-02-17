BioAsia 2026 Positions Telangana as a Global TechBio Powerhouse

BioAsia, Asia’s premier life sciences and health-tech forum co-hosted by the Government of Telangana, is preparing to launch its 23rd edition on February 17–18. 2026. The event will be held at a new expanded venue at HITEX to accommodate unprecedented demand from international delegates, investors, startups, and global life sciences corporations. The move to a significantly larger space at HITEX is not merely logistical — it signals BioAsia’s transition into a high-impact global platform capable of hosting multi-track executive sessions, expanded exhibitions, and curated investor-founder interactions under one roof.

BioAsia 2026 is expected to further accelerate this momentum by catalyzing strategic partnerships that extend beyond the two-day event.

This year, BioAsia marks a significant advancement driven by transformative shifts and continued growth in the life sciences sector, with a strong spotlight on the TechBio inflection point where biology converges with AI and automation.

The announcement of the Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy at the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this year, along with key strategic investments, has positioned Hyderabad as a prominent player on the global life sciences stage while reinforcing Telangana’s ecosystem across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and CRDMO services.

BioAsia 2026 represents a decisive shift toward execution, scale, and global competitiveness, reflecting the rapid evolution of the life sciences ecosystem. The event convenes high-impact global voices through plenaries, forward-looking panel dialogues, immersive exhibition engagement, expanded B2B partnering, and deeper cross-border collaboration, all centred on the TechBio inflection point, digital transformation, advanced biologics, and next-generation manufacturing.

Strategic discussions will examine how innovation progresses from laboratory discovery to clinical and commercial execution, with particular emphasis on AI as an enabler of speed, efficiency, and smarter decision-making across the life sciences value chain. Global sessions will spotlight emerging therapeutic modalities, AI-driven drug discovery, automation-enabled biomanufacturing, digital health ecosystems, and resilient supply networks. Moving beyond announcements, BioAsia 2026 is designed to catalyze actionable partnerships, fostering operational collaborations, R&D acceleration, and technology integration that translate dialogue into measurable outcomes.

Telangana, under the leadership of Mr. Revanth Reddy, Hon’ble Chief Minister and Mr. D. Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for Industries, amplified the Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy during the 2026 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, positioning the state among the world’s leading life sciences clusters and accelerating its global investment outreach. This alignment synchronizes Telangana’s ambitions with global priorities such as sustainability, digital health, precision medicine, and supply chain diversification.

The state has evolved from a generics-led manufacturing base into a diversified, innovation-driven bioeconomy characterized by strong R&D capabilities and TechBio integration. The momentum generated by Telangana’s Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy, combined with BioAsia’s global stature, continues to propel the state forward as a leading hub for life sciences and healthcare innovation.