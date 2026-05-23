Two workers injured in compressor blast at northwest Delhi factory

“Two workers were injured after a compressor exploded at a factory in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area on Saturday (May 23, 2026) morning,” police said.

“Police received information about the incident from Vinayak Hospital in Model Town at 9.50 a.m. after the injured workers were brought there for treatment,” they said. The blast occurred at a factory located in the G.T. Karnal Road Industrial Area.

“A police team rushed to the spot and found that a compressor mounted on a wall inside the factory had exploded, injuring two workers present there at the time of the incident. The injured were identified as Arvind (35) and Santosh (50),” police said.

Statements of both injured workers have been recorded. Preliminary inquiry suggested that the blast occurred during work inside the factory.

Police said both men are out of danger and sustained non-serious injuries. Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams inspected the site and are examining the circumstances that led to the explosion.

“Senior police officers also visited the spot. No law and order issue or crowd gathering was reported following the incident,” police said, adding that legal action is being initiated and further investigation is under way.