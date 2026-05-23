Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Rajouri during major search operations

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Saturday (May 23, 2026) following a major cordon-and-search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

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An Army spokesman of the White Knight Corps said that contact with terrorists was established at around 11:30 a.m. in the Gambhir Muglan area during a joint operation launched by the Indian Army, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF.

“Today at around 11.30 a.m., contact was established with terrorists in the general area of Gambhir Mughlan in Rajouri during an intelligence-based joint operation conducted along with Police and CRPF,” the White Knight Corps said on X.

“A firefight ensued, and a cordon has been effectively established. Operations, named ‘Op Sheruwali’, remain underway,” it said.

Troops responded swiftly with calibrated action after the contact, leading to an exchange of fire between the two sides, the spokesman said.

According to officials, the cordon-and-search operation was launched in the Dorimal-Gambhir Moghala belt following inputs about the presence of suspected terrorists in the area.

Security forces have effectively laid a cordon around the area and operations are presently under way, the Army said.

(With inputs from PTI)