‘PF Near You’ on May 27

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The Nidhi Aapke Nikat (PF Near You) programme will be held on May 27 in all districts under the jurisdiction of the Tiruchi regional office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.

Stakeholders, including employees, employers and pensioners with grievances relating to Provident Fund or pension can attend the programme. Pensioners can submit their digital life certificates at the venues, according to a press release from the EPFO.

The programme would be held at the following places from 9 a.m. to 5.45 p.m. on May 27:

Trichy SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Tiruchi; Sowdambika Vidyalaya, Jayamkondam, Ariyalur; Ramasamy Hospital, Thuraimangalam, Perambalur; Royal Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Pudukottai; Chettinad Cement Corporation Pvt Ltd, Karur; Employees State Insurance Corporation Branch Office, Thanjavur; Crescent Matric Higher Secondary School for Girls, Nagore, Nagapattinam; Saraswathy Vidyalaya Matric Higher Secondary School, Muthupettai, Tiruvarur; New Star Matriculation School, Kuttalam, Mayiladuthurai; Dr. S. Ramadoss Arts and Science College, Virudhachalam, Cuddalore; John Dewey Matric Higher Secondary School, V. Marudhur, Villupuram; and Sakthi Matric Higher Secondary School, Salem Main Road, Kallakurichi district.