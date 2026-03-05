Celebrating the Women Who Create India’s Homes — Bombay Dyeing on International Women’s DayOR

International Women’s Day: Bombay Dyeing Honours the Women Who Shape Indian Homes

For over 145 years, Bombay Dyeing has been present in Indian homes, quietly witnessing generations of women shape families, communities, and entire institutions. This Women’s Day, the brand takes a moment to acknowledge the women who have always been at the heart of those homes — the ones who have made them warm, welcoming, and whole.

India has changed enormously since 1879. So have its women. From homemakers to entrepreneurs, from caregivers to corporate leaders, Indian women today navigate a world far larger than the one their grandmothers inherited — and yet, in every generation, their capacity to hold things together, to nurture, to lead with quiet resilience, has remained constant. It is that enduring strength that Bombay Dyeing recognises and celebrates this March 8.

And yet, for all that women give to the homes they build, they are often the last ones to receive their comforts. This Women’s Day, Bombay Dyeing holds on to a simple belief: comfort should not only be given by her. It should be created for her.

The Brand Marketing Team of Bombay Dyeing stated, “For generations, women have been the quiet architects of comfort in every home. As a brand rooted in heritage since 1879, we honour their strength and grace by continuing our commitment to quality, trust, and care.”

The brand’s thoughtfully curated collections are crafted with exactly that intent, offering a personal sanctuary at the end of every day:

Rani ka Baug Bedsheets: 400-thread-count premium cotton inspired by royal gardens, offering regal elegance and everyday luxury.

Santino Towels: Ultra-plush, high-GSM cotton with delicate embroidery for spa-like indulgence at home.

The Classic Range: Contemporary, effortless comfort in 100% pure cotton, perfect for the modern woman’s space.