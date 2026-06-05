Bebika Dhurve reveals her assistance for Shilpa Shinde amidst ‘incorrect se * ual harassment case’; states, ‘She’s brave’

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai starlet Shilpa Shinde has actually been making headings after she confessed to making incorrect se * ual harassment claims versus program manufacturer Sanjay Kohli. It has actually triggered huge outrage on social networks, with fans and fellow stars responding to it.

While Hina Khan, Pooja Bedi and others have actually opposed Shilpa’s actions, Bigg Boss OTT popularity Bebika Dhurve has actually revealed her assistance.In a current podcast with Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, Shilpa exposed that the se * ual harassment case was incorrect and stated she made the claims since she felt she had no other alternative throughout her disagreement with the program’s manufacturers. The starlet has actually been dealing with reaction on the web following her discovery.

Bebika talked about the podcast’s promotion, responding to Shilpa’s take.

She stated, “Indian television sets and work spaces can be so traumatizing … it truly weakens an individual’s psychological and psychological peace … keeps you economically drained pipes and broke … She is a brave, strong soul to speak out about it … there is a factor I do not do television programs any longer … truth television is really the very best thing that occurred to me.”Hina, on the other hand, took to her Instagram handle and opposed Shilpa’s actions.

She wrote, “Yes, using your sex to malign someone’s image in order to win during a conflict is absolutely shameful. But I want to talk about the ‘real victim’ here. A respected man with a wife, a daughter and many other women in his family. As admitted by the female actor, her allegations were not just baseless; they were used to gain advantage, to win, to score, to claim, to settle without the utilisation of law.

What if the actor repeats it? After all, the actor has been given the same show by the one she falsely accused.”

Fans on social media have reacted to it, with many bashing Bebika for supporting someone who admitted to making false allegations. In Bharti and Harsh’s podcast, Shilpa shared, “At that time, I filed a sexual harassment complaint against my producer because I felt I had no other option left. Looking back, I still feel it was a huge step. All doors were closed on me. I believed there was no other way to get out of the situation.When you go to submit an FIR, the authorities ask you to offer particular information and accusations. Originating from a law background, I understood the procedure. Today, I wish to state that the claims I made were not real. I am confessing this for the very first time.”