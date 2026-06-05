Shilpa Shinde responds to reaction and needs for her arrest after confession of phony se * ual harassment case versus Bhabi Ji … Producer; states, ‘Mujhe farak nahi padta’

Shilpa Shinde responds to reaction and needs for her arrest after confession of phony se * ual harassment case versus Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai Producer; states,’Mujhe farak nahi padta’Shilpa Shinde’s admission about submitting an incorrect unwanted sexual advances case versus the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai manufacturer, Sanjay Kohli has actually set off strong responses online.

Numerous celebs and individuals on social networks are criticising the starlet for her discovery.

And, now the starlet has actually responded to the trolling and criticism. She shared a brand-new video on her Instagram manage where she mentioned that she does not appreciate the trolling and does not desire anybody’s assistance.Shilpa shared a video on her Instagram account and stated, “I usually don’t read the comments because I already know the kind of messages my fans leave for me.

After that podcast with Bharti and Haarsh, there’s a PR working against me. All the reactions that followed, I expected people to have strong opinions. But I would just say that everyone eventually gets the results of their actions. Many people are commenting without fully understanding the situation.

Some are overly concerned about my life and personal choices, they are commenting that I’m not married and asking how I will get married after this.

But I think they should focus on themselves instead. I knew there would be criticism because people often find it easier to question someone than to appreciate them for speaking their truth.”

In the video, she stated that although she had the choice to remain peaceful, she eventually chose to speak out due to the fact that she might not continue coping with the lie. She likewise pointed out that she did refrain from doing it for cash or to get work: “I didn’t have to talk about this today.

I had already returned to the show after 10 years and could have spoken about it back then if I wanted to. No one forced me to say this. The truth is that I was carrying a lie, and I could no longer live with it.

Sooner or later, I knew I would have to speak about it. People don’t know what I went through during that period, and I wouldn’t wish such a situation on anyone or their family. I didn’t do it for money. I had already left the show and was dealing with the allegations and blame that had been placed on me at the time,” she stated.Discussing the hard time when she was ousted from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, Shilpa shared that she had self-destructive ideas. She stated, “I know the battle I was fighting at that time, and that person also knows that I placed the blame on him. I am sorry, although I feel that word is too small to express what I want to say. He also understands the circumstances I was dealing with back then. At that point, I felt like I had no other option.

I was in such a difficult state of mind that thoughts of ending my life crossed my mind.”The Bigg Boss winner stated that when she was eliminated from the program overnight, nobody stepped forward to support her. As an outcome, she no longer anticipates assistance from anybody and does not care what anybody considers her. Shilpa stated, “Even today, people mock me and hurl abuse, but when you know you haven’t done anything wrong, you don’t live in fear.

No one stood by me during that phase, so I am not expecting anyone’s support now either.

I am prepared to face the criticism that comes my way. There are actors who genuinely target producers but still manage to work for 10-15 years, but actors like us are fools because we want to live life with honesty. As artists, we believe in honesty and standing by what we feel is the truth. That’s why I chose to speak openly today and share my truth.”The starlet concluded the video by stating that she is not worried about the criticism, as she did not anticipate assistance from anybody. “I don’t care because I’m not expecting support from anyone.”For the inexperienced, Shilpa just recently appeared on Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa’s podcast. Throughout the interview, the starlet stunned lots of by confessing that the unwanted sexual advances accusation versus her Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai manufacturer, was incorrect.