GIVA Rolls Out a High-Impact, Multi-City Campaign for the GIVA Exchange Fest

GIVA, one of India’s fastest-growing jewellery brands, has launched an extensive, multi-city campaign to promote the GIVA Exchange Fest, an initiative encouraging customers to bring in their old or unused jewellery and exchange it for exciting benefits including a chance to win luxury holidays.

To bring the fest to life across India, GIVA executed one of its most ambitious on-ground visibility plans to date. The brand rolled out complete bus wraps across Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, and Kolkata, ensuring thousands of daily impressions and turning everyday commutes into striking reminders of the fest. Bus shelters in high-density neighbourhoods in Bangalore and Chennai further amplified the presence, ensuring consistent visibility at key touchpoints.

Mobile vans travelled deep into major cities such as Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore, Surat, Bhopal, Patna, Lucknow, and Ludhiana taking the campaign directly to residential clusters and marketplaces. This hyperlocal format enabled GIVA to reach communities where consumers could engage with the message in a more personal, everyday context.

Inside India’s most frequented malls, GIVA installed experience-led setups that stood out in high-footfall environments. From Nexus Koramangala to The Grand Venice Mall, these installations created immersive brand moments that encouraged walk-ins, trial, and discovery. Auto branding across Bangalore added yet another layer to the city-level footprint, extending reach throughout the day.

One of the most striking elements of the campaign was GIVA’s first-of-its-kind bus shelter installation, created using hundreds of real, non-silver jewellery pieces ranging from broken earrings and outdated necklaces to clunky fashion jewellery that customers no longer wear. This dramatic visual showcase brought the core message of the GIVA Exchange Fest to life: bring any old, junk, or broken jewellery and walk away with stunning silver in return. The installation quickly became a crowd magnet, with commuters stopping to take pictures and social media users sharing the display widely. By transforming everyday clutter into a bold public statement, GIVA not only drove awareness but also turned the Exchange Fest into a relatable, city-level conversation starter.

By integrating transit media, mall experiences, radio, and neighbourhood-level branding, GIVA successfully bridged the gap between awareness and action. The brand saw strong engagement across cities, with customers showing up at stores eager to participate in the Fest and share their experience online further amplifying visibility through organic posts and community sharing.

This campaign reflects GIVA’s commitment to building memorable, consumer-first brand experiences and showcases the company’s ability to execute high-impact marketing across diverse markets. As the Exchange Fest continues, the momentum highlights how innovative offline experiences combined with mass-scale visibility can create powerful retail outcomes.