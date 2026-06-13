Delhi High Court concerns notifications to ‘Kala Hiran’ makers after Salman Khan moves court over character rights

The Delhi High Court on Friday provided notifications to the makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy after super star Salman Khan approached the court looking for to stop the movie’s release. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna directed notifications to be served to manufacturer Amit Jani, Jani FireFox Films, director Bharat Shrinate, casting director Akshay Pandey, and other worried celebrations. The matter has actually now been set up for additional hearing on June 19.

Delhi High Court problems notifications to’ Kala Hiran ‘makers after Salman Khan moves court over character rights

Representing Salman Khan, supporter Nizam Pasha notified the court that a marketing poster launched on May 29 included a character bearing a strong similarity to the star. He explained that the person in the poster was likewise revealed using a bracelet comparable to the one extensively related to Khan. According to the counsel, the movie apparently breaches a Delhi High Court order dated December 11, 2025, which protected the star’s character rights.

Throughout the procedures, Pasha repeated that the task remained in infraction of the earlier judicial order safeguarding Khan’s identity and associated characteristics. The court was more notified that although the makers had not formally revealed a release date for the movie, its trailer was released on Friday, regardless of earlier signs that it would be revealed on June 20.

Describing the legal problems linked to the blackbuck poaching case, Pasha mentioned before the court that the matters stay pending adjudication. He kept in mind that 4 FIRs had actually been signed up in connection with the case, including that Khan had actually currently been acquitted in 3 of them, while a Special Leave Petition (SLP) was pending in the staying matter with no personnel order being passed. The counsel argued that the filmmakers were trying to commercially gain from Khan’s identity and looked for an injunction limiting the movie’s release.

When the court looked for information concerning the movie’s release strategies, Khan’s legal group sent that no main release date had actually been stated by the manufacturers.

In his plea, the star asserted that the movie’s marketing products included clear recommendations to him. The application specified that the character showcased in the promotion material carefully looked like Khan and was seen using a bracelet that is quickly identifiable as one of his most unique individual identifiers.

Khan has actually preserved that the unapproved usage of his similarity, image, and recognizable attributes totals up to an offense of his character rights and legal defenses.

Check out: Salman Khan moves Delhi High Court versus Kala Hiran makers; looks for stop over declared infraction of character rights

Tags: Restriction, Blackbuck Case, Bollywood, Delhi High Court, Kala Hiran, Kala Hiran Battle of Legacy, Legal, News, Personality Rights, Release, Salman Khan, Stay

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