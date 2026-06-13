Tom Cruise enjoys Disclosure Day, thanks Steven Spielberg for “all of the hours of pleasure”

Tom Cruise (M) with Colin Farrell and Dakota Fanning at a Disclosure Day screening
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12 Jun 2026, 7:31 pm
Filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day struck theatres on Friday. The movie marks Spielberg’s go back to alien-based movie theater for the very first time after 2005’s War of the Worldsstarring Tom Cruise. On Friday night, Cruise shared on social networks that he saw the movie with Colin Farrell and Dakota Fanning. It deserves keeping in mind that Farrell starred with Cruise in Spielberg’s Minority Reportand Fanning played Cruise’s onscreen child in War of the Worlds
In the caption, Cruise composed, “Nothing much better than a summertime Spielberg motion picture night in a jam-packed theater with buddies! Steven thank you for all of the hours of happiness that you have actually provided us in the movie theater!! It has actually been a fantastic honor and enjoyment to have actually dealt with you and to call you my buddy. Congratulations to my dear good friend Emily and the whole group of artists that produced this motion picture. You were outstanding. All of us enjoyed Disclosure Day!!”