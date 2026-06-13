T Gopichand and Vvenkat’s upcoming movie entitled Singa, very first appearance revealed

Gopichand look from Singa Upgraded on : 12 Jun 2026, 2:36 pm Star T Gopichand is commemorating his birthday on Friday, and on this unique celebration, the makers of his upcoming movie directed by Vvenkat revealed the title as SingaThe movie is produced by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy under the 70mm Entertainments banner. Promoted to be a prominent action performer, Singa marks Vvenkat’s directorial launching after developing himself as an effective battle master and choreographer. The makers, while extending birthday dreams to Gopichand, likewise revealed the movie’s title together with the very first appearance of the star. The title teaser assures a strong mass appeal and completely matches the effective title. Gopichand appears in a rugged and extreme avatar, sporting a beard, thick moustache, ear accessory, and a face covered with blood and sweat. The appearance has actually ended up being a best birthday reward for his fans.

For a filmmaker making his launching after an effective profession as an action choreographer, Vvenkat has actually showcased his capability to provide a hero in an effective mass avatar.

Gopichand’s change in the movie looks outstanding. Cinematographer Shamdat is worthy of unique gratitude for the method he has actually caught and presented the star’s character. Sam CS raises the state of mind with his tribal-inspired background rating and reasonable sound style, developing an environment filled with strength, stress, and raw energy.

Promising a mix of action, feeling, and drama, Singa is created to display Gopichand in an effective brand-new function. Vvenkat has actually established a gripping narrative filled with extreme action series and psychological depth, making his shift from action director to filmmaker an intriguing one.