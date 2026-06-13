Kriti Sanon, sis Nupur and mom Geeta supposedly offer 4 Mumbai homes for Rs. 8.9 crores

Starlet Kriti Sanon, in addition to her sibling Nupur Sanon and mom Geeta Sanon, has actually supposedly offered 4 domestic systems in Mumbai’s Andheri West for a combined worth of Rs. 8.9 crores. According to information accessed through residential or commercial property registration files evaluated by Square Yards, the purchaser is stated to be kept in mind casting director and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra.

Kriti Sanon, sis Nupur and mom Geeta apparently offer 4 Mumbai apartment or condos for Rs. 8.9 crores

The reported deal includes 4 homes situated in the premium domestic intricate Raheja Classique in Andheri West, among Mumbai’s popular rural areas. The sale has actually brought in attention not just since of the star connection however likewise due to the considerable gratitude in the worth of the homes throughout the years.

According to the files, 2 of the homes have a built-up location of 654.23 square feet each and included one designated parking area each. These systems were supposedly cost Rs. 3.24 crore each. The stamp task paid on each deal was stated to be Rs. 19.41 lakhs, while registration charges stood at Rs. 30,000 per system.

In addition, 2 smaller sized apartment or condos in the exact same structure, each determining 246.06 square feet, were apparently cost Rs. 1.21 crores each. The files show that stamp responsibility of Rs. 7.29 lakhs and registration charges of Rs. 30,000 were spent for each of these deals.

Reports even more recommend that Geeta Sanon had actually at first purchased 2 of the homes in 2013 for roughly Rs. 1.40 crores. Kriti and Nupur Sanon are stated to have actually obtained the staying 2 systems in 2017 for a combined quantity of around Rs. 2.90 crores. Taken together, the initial financial investment worth of the 4 apartment or condos stood at roughly Rs. 4.30 crores.

With the homes now supposedly cost Rs. 8.9 crores, the deal shows a significant boost in worth, highlighting the gratitude of realty possessions in the location over the previous years.

On the expert front, Kriti Sanon continues to remain hectic with several jobs in her pipeline. The starlet is presently getting ready for the release of Mixed drink 2which likewise stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie is set up to launch in movie theaters on June 19 and stays among the most awaited Bollywood releases of the season.

Nupur Sanon, on the other hand, has actually been making headings for her individual life and is presently delighting in a brand-new chapter with other half and artist Stebin Ben.

Check out: Photos: Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna snapped promoting Cocktail 2

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