Katrina Kaif might quickly be going back to the cinema if current reports are to be thought. While the starlet has actually been far from movies for a long time, fresh market buzz recommends that she might be part of Chandni Bar 2the follow up to the well-known 2001 movie Chandni Bar

Katrina Kaif to go back to movies with Chandni Bar 2 after maternity break? Here’s what we understand!

Katrina’s last theatrical release was Merry Christmaswhich struck movie theaters in December 2024. Regardless of her minimal screen looks in the last few years, the starlet continues to delight in strong appeal amongst audiences. According to Ormax Media’s Stars India Loves information for 2025, she stayed amongst the Top 5 female Hindi movie stars, along with Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

The starlet stepped far from work after revealing her very first pregnancy with other half Vicky Kaushal in September 2025. Ever since, fans have actually been excitedly awaiting updates concerning her next task.

Now, a report by Filmfare has actually intensified to return rumours. According to the publication, Katrina might include in Chandni Bar 2which is anticipated to be directed by Ajay Bahl.

The initial Chandni Bar, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and headlined by Tabu, was launched in 2001 and got vital praise. In 2015, a follow up to the movie was formally revealed. The makers have not yet verified the cast of the upcoming installation.

A source priced estimate by Filmfare declared that the Tiger 3 starlet might be part of the movie’s last cast which Tabu might likewise include in the job. No main verification has actually been made by the filmmakers or the stars included.

Surprisingly, this is not the very first report connecting Katrina to a resurgence job. A couple of days earlier, a report by India Today recommended that the starlet read scripts and checking out chances in the OTT area.

Those claims were later on rejected by an expert. “There is definitely no reality to the claims being made about Katrina Kaif’s future acting strategies. The report is based completely on speculation and false information, without any confirmation,” the source mentioned.

In the meantime, Chandni Bar 2 stays the most recent job connected to Katrina Kaif. Till a main statement is made, the reports need to be dealt with as speculation.

Check Out: Katrina Kaif’s May wrap-up includes Vicky Kaushal, boy Vihaan, romantic hugs, birthday events and more!

More Pages: Chandni Bar Box Office Collection

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