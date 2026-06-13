Lil Wayne Wins $29,225 Judgment Against Security Guard Who Claimed Rapper Struck Him

A judge dismissed the problem after ruling that the guard and his legal representative willfully stopped working to adhere to court orders

A judge has actually purchased a security personnel and his attorney to pay Lil Wayne $ 29,225, plus the Grammy-winning artist’s legal charges, after their claim implicating the “Lollipop” rap artist of striking the guy while holding a weapon was thrown away.

According to a judgment signed Wednesday and gotten byWanderercomplainant Christian Carlos and his legal representative are collectively responsible for the financial sanctions and legal expenses after the court ruled in April that they consistently disobeyed orders. The judge consequently ended the claim and ditched a trial set for August.

“The court is approving ending sanctions since complainant willfully declined to abide by 3 discovery orders over almost 10 months, made affirmative misstatements to the court about compliance, and has actually still offered no actions since April 21, 2026,” the judge stated in a current judgment. Legal Representatives for Lil Wayne and Carlos did not react toWanderer‘s ask for discuss Thursday.

Carlos submitted his suit in December 2023. The security staffer declared the artist, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., pointed a semiautomatic rifle at him “as a risk” and punched him in the ear with a fist throughout an occurrence at the rap artist’s house in Hidden Hills, California.

“Plaintiff suffered extreme psychological distress, needing him to look for psychological health treatment for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) stemming straight from this event,” the suit stated. Carlos declared he acquired medical expenditures from the supposed attack and battery and lost both incomes and making capability.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department formerly informedWandererit was examining a “spoken run-in” including a security staffer and a man who supposedly “displayed a gun” on Dec. 1, 2021 at the Hidden Hills address. The department didn’t call Carter particularly, however it provided the declaration in action to a demand calling the rap artist.

Confidential police sources supposedly informed TMZ that the disagreement included Carter implicating the guard of taking images and dripping them to the media. Sources near Carter rejected the event happened and stated the rap artist didn’t own a weapon, TMZ reported.

From Wanderer United States.