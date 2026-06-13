Saahel, QARAN, Achint and All The Songs To Know This Week

19459006 From Mumbai artist Shipperman’s stretching brand-new return to Northeast band Rain In Sahara’s tech dystopia takedown, we assemble the very best brand-new music 19659001 < img alt src = 19459001 decoding = nitro-lazy-empty id = data-nitro-empty-id = 19459003 previous-src = 19459005 > 19659002 (From delegated right)Shipperman, QARAN, Saahel. Pictures: Courtesy of the artist(QARAN, Saahel), Adityaraj/42fps 19659003 Invite to our weekly rundown of brand-new music– including must-hear songs, statement-making EPs and albums and essential tracks. 19659004 Today brings the return of Mumbai-based artist Shipperman aka Sunneith Revankar, who gets in touch with Scribe guitar player Akshay Rajpurohit for the deeply expressive “Guli” that selects back up where his 2022 EP Hymns for the Drunk ended. In other places, pop artist Saahel has an acoustic performance of his hit track “Baarish Mein Phir” right in time for the monsoons, while author Achint is likewise motivated by the rains for his pop-rock track “Barsa,” from his upcoming album Juhu Leopard Vol 1 VK– “Midnight Train” (Spotify) Saahel– “Baarish Mein Phir (Acoustic)” (YouTube) Naaz Sultana feet Borkung Hrangkhawl– “Endless” (YouTube) 19659008 Shipperman feet Akshay Rajpurohit– “Guli” (YouTube) Achint– “Barsa” (YouTube) QARAN feet Ash King– “Qinniya Soni” (YouTube) 19659011 RJH– “Yek-Hou-Ri” (YouTube) 19659012 Rbbt– 302 Trapline 19459014 (Spotify) 19659013 Rain In Sahara– “Algorithmic Napalm” (YouTube) Dreamhour, Dokodoko feet Pritam Adhikary– “Spread The Word” (YouTube) 19659015 Roy Bangla feet KD, Yung Local– “Cholo Bhai” (YouTube) Ami Mishra, Rashmi Virag– “Saadhu Re” (YouTube) Arjun C– “Medicine” (Spotify) 19659018 Rahul Advani– “How Do I Love?” (Spotify) Boombay Djembe Folas– “Limbo” (Spotify) Raaj Sonii– “Yaad Hai” (Spotify) 19659021