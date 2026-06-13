Bright Deol vs Akshaye Khanna! Netflix reveals Ikka, a high-voltage courtroom thriller set for July 10 best

Netflix has actually formally revealed Ikkaan approaching courtroom thriller headlined by Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the movie is set to premiere on the streaming platform on July 10 and marks Sunny Deol’s first-ever Netflix initial movie.

Warm Deol vs Akshaye Khanna! Netflix reveals Ikka, a high-voltage courtroom thriller set for July 10 best

The legal drama unites Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna for a grasping face-off, reuniting the 2 stars on screen after years. Set versus the background of a high-stakes courtroom fight, Ikka checks out styles of justice, morality, household, and the effects of options made in the past.

At the heart of the story is a popular attorney, played by Sunny Deol, who is forced to protect a male from his past, depicted by Akshaye Khanna. The unforeseen return of this specific forces him to challenge unsolved injuries while handling a case that challenges his inmost convictions. As individual commitments and expert obligations clash, the legal representative discovers himself browsing a fight where every choice comes at a rate.

The movie likewise includes well-known stars Tillotama Shome and Dia Mirza in considerable functions. While Tillotama essays an identified public district attorney dedicated to protecting justice, Dia represents a partner and mom aiming to keep her household together in the middle of growing unpredictability and psychological chaos.

Discussing the job, Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India stated, “IKKA combines whatever audiences enjoy about a terrific courtroom drama: high stakes, ethical intricacy and psychological dispute. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the movie checks out justice, reality and responsibility through a gripping story that keeps audiences thinking up until the very end, with layered characters, unforeseen turns and ethical concerns that remain long after the decision. The movie likewise marks a landmark minute for us as Sunny Deol makes his Netflix movie launching, going back to the courtroom as a legal representative more than 3 years after his renowned turn in the category. Joining him for an on-screen reunion, the tremendously skilled Akshaye Khanna produces the best equivalent in what guarantees to be a fascinating fight of wits. With Tillotama Shome and Dia Mirza in essential functions, the movie combines extraordinary skill in service of a story that is both deeply rooted in its context and generally resonant– the type of storytelling we are happy to give audiences on Netflix.” Produced by Alchemy Films, IKKA marks another cooperation in between director Siddharth P. Malhotra and Netflix following the success of MaharajThe filmmaker exposed that the job has actually been close to his heart for a number of years.

Discussing the movie, Siddharth P. Malhotra shared,”As a writer, I’m constantly searching for stories that challenge me mentally and artistically, and IKKA has actually been one such journey. I’ve constantly been a substantial fan of courtroom dramas, and this is a topic that has actually been exceptionally near to my heart for several years. It was one of the very first stories I ever desired to bring to the screen. What drew me to IKKA was the chance to inform a courtroom story that focuses as much on individual relationships and psychological issues as it does on the pursuit of justice. To lastly inform this story with a cast of the calibre of Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Dia Mirza and Tillotama Shome feels genuinely unique. Having Sunny Deol enter the function of an attorney, a character area audience have actually so liked him in, along with such remarkable entertainers, seemed like whatever coming together at the correct time. After the unbelievable journey of Maharaj, it has actually been fantastic to work together with Netflix when again on a movie that is deeply psychological, character-driven and rooted in effective storytelling.”

With difficult options, moving alliances, psychological disputes, and a courtroom fight that extends far beyond legal arguments, Ikka guarantees an extreme watching experience. The movie will start streaming solely on Netflix from July 10.

Check out: Akshaye Khanna to be seen back-to-back as bad guy as Ikka is arranged to launch before Mahakali

More Pages: Ikka Box Office Collection

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for most current Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with newest hindi films just on Bollywood Hungama.