There have actually been many releases today and yet Fascination continues to stay rock-solid. The movie entered its 3rd week the other day, on June 12, and gathered Rs. 3.50 crores. This is greater than what it had actually gathered on its 2nd Friday– Rs. 3.30 crores. There’s a possibility that after gathering more in Week 2 than in Week 1, Obsession may gather more in its 3rd week than in its 2nd week. The figure of Rs. 3.50 crores is greater than the collections of brand-new releases like Haunted– Echoes Of The Past, Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Governor, Disclosure Day and Backrooms Haunted– Echoes Of The Past has actually amazed the trade by gathering Rs. 2.72 crores, however it’s still except Fixation‘s 15th-day collection.

Mumbai’s Regal movie theater changes Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Main Vaapas Aaunga with Obsession; sleeper BLOCKBUSTER is the very best carrying out movie, beating brand-new releases; makes an entry into mass-appealing theaters

Understanding that the movie continues to draw in significant steps, theatres are including its programs. Mumbai’s renowned single screen, Regal, started playing Fascination for the very first time considering that its release from June 12 at 1:30 pm and 9:45 pm. It had actually set aside a program of Main Vaapas Aaunga at 4:00 pm and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata at 7:15 pm. From Saturday, it is playing Fascination in all 4 programs, potentially as the Hindi releases didn’t get the preferred steps.

Fixation Started playing in theatres like Mukta A2 Sun City, New Excelsior and Gold Santacruz from June 12. A trade professional described, “These are not movie theaters where specific niche Hollywood movies are launched, that too in the English variation. Then, Fascination is no longer specific niche. The word has actually spread out and individuals wish to examine it out, consisting of an area of the masses.”

The specialist likewise stated, “These theatres have actually fairly priced tickets, even on weekends, and for this reason, audiences will now get an opportunity to see the movie without burning a hole in their pocket.”

Regal is offering tickets of Fixation for simply Rs. 150, Rs. 200 and Rs. 250. In Sun City, while the early morning program is priced at simply Rs. 130, the night program tickets are readily available for Rs. 220 and Rs. 250. In Gold Santacruz, one requires to invest a simple Rs. 150 and in New Excelsior, one requires to pay out just Rs. 200 to purchase a ticket for the movie.

Fascination gathered Rs. 18.55 crores in Week 1 and Rs. 31.28 crores in its 2nd week. It crossed the Rs. 50 crore mark on Friday and for this reason, its 15-day collections stand at Rs. 53.33 crores. If the movie continues to stay constant today and the next, it has the possibility of going into the Rs. 100 crore club.

Check Out: Kangana Ranaut exposes Mukesh Chhabra messaged her 10 times for Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata; calls him a ‘entrance’ for brand-new skill

More Pages: Obsession (English) Box Office Collection, Obsession (English) Movie Review

Tags: Abhishek Vyas, Adivi Sesh, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Bollywood, Bollywood News, Curry Barker, Diljit Dosanjh, Kangana Ranaut, Main Vaapas Aaunga, Mukesh Chhabra, News, fixation, Regal Cinema, Sharvari, Theaters, Vedang Raina

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for most current Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with newest hindi motion pictures just on Bollywood Hungama.